Delivery truck damages private property, neighborhood wants it repaired
BATON ROUGE - A man has been trying to get a light pole fixed in front of his house ever since a delivery driver backed into it and left it leaning months ago. "And he had to know he hit it, because it hit right by his door," John Nelson explained.
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Sewage overflowing in Denham Springs neighborhood; generator helping for now
DENHAM SPRINGS - A pump station in a Livingston Parish neighborhood has been broken for weeks. At times, sewage overflows out of a manhole. Aaron Everett lives near that manhole and contacted 2 On Your Side about his concerns. "The smell is God-awful," Everett said. "I've seen toilet paper coming...
Masked men walked into Walmart, stole cash registers in midday heist
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for two masked men who walked out of a Walmart with a pair of stolen cash registers around noon Sunday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime happened at the Walmart in Donaldsonville. Surveillance images shared by the sheriff's office showed the thieves walking behind a counter where employees were working.
Shake-up at CATS: Top administrator no longer handling money after Nakamoto exposed failed drug test, unpaid bills
BATON ROUGE - A high-ranking CATS employee will no longer be handling the bus system's money after a series of reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposing that he tested positive for meth and that the organization had fallen behind on its bills. The CATS board voted unanimously to remove...
LSU student's killing appears to be random; federal investigators getting involved
BATON ROUGE - Police believe an LSU student who was shot while sitting in her car at a railroad crossing was attacked at random by her killer. On Tuesday, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson told WBRZ that officers have found no evidence suggesting Allie Rice was specifically targeted by her attacker, adding that the encounter seemingly happened at random.
Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August
BATON ROUGE - A man caught on surveillance video during an August shootout in a Tigerland apartment complex was arrested Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shootout happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The victims said they saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee, 36, walk up to their group before running back to his apartment to arm himself.
Sheriff's office employee caught taking cash from work release program; audit uncovers even more missing money
BATON ROUGE - A West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employee is facing criminal charges after it was discovered she'd taken thousands of dollars from the department's work release program. The arrest has now kicked off a wider investigation into missing money at the department. Arrest documents from the sheriff's office...
Car was fleeing police moments before deadly crash on N Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A car was reportedly fleeing police when it was involved in a deadly crash just outside Baton Rouge Community College's Acadian campus Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue. Sources told WBRZ one person was killed and at least two others were hurt.
Possible explosive device found in Centerville home
CENTERVILLE - Deputies are clearing the area of Chandra Lane in Centerville after finding a potential explosive device in a home. According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were at a home on Chandra Lane for an unrelated call and found a potential explosive device Monday afternoon. Deputies, firefighters...
Fire officials investigating second arson in past two days at vacant home on North Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say an arson attack at a vacant house on North Acadian Thruway early Sunday morning was the second fire at the home in the past two days. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at the home on North Acadian Thruway East around 4 a.m. and found the back of the home engulfed in flames. The fire was contained before spreading to neighboring buildings.
Highway 74 partially closed until mid-October due to road construction
GONZALES - Starting Monday, part of Highway 74 in Ascension Parish will be closed for a month, weather permitting, due to roadwork. Highway 74 near Sno's Seafood and Steak off of Airline Highway will be closed to all traffic for road maintenance. The road is set to reopen on Oct....
Demolition underway at Baker High School, construction of new school to begin soon
BAKER - Passing by Baker High School on Groom Road, you'll see lots of rubble and concrete on the grounds and destruction behind the campus: buildings are torn down, and bricks and sheetrock are scattered across the schoolyards as the last reminder of the 2016 flood. Demolition is expected to...
Restaurant offering $10K reward for arrest of LSU student's killer
BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her killer's capture. Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ on Tuesday that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to a conviction in Rice's killing.
Two arrested after gunfight between vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Sunday night after a shootout left one person injured on Hundred Oaks Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people in vehicles, 46-year-old Lawrence Brooks and 33-year-old Marley Banks, exchanged gunfire Sunday morning while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway.
Passenger killed in deadly police chase Monday; hospitalized driver facing charges
BATON ROUGE - A car was fleeing police when it was involved in a deadly crash just outside Baton Rouge Community College's Acadian campus Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue. One person was killed and at least two others were hurt.
Construction crew ruptures gas line on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, prompts HazMat response
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters closed off a portion of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard after construction workers accidently stuck a gas line Monday afternoon. The leak was reported around 13:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest and S Choctaw Drive. Officials said that there was no need to evacuate the area, but the southbound side of the roadway will remain closed until the leak is fixed.
School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries
CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
Man accused of crashing stolen truck into two vehicles on Burbank Drive while he was on heroin
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen truck into two vehicles on Burbank Drive while he was on heroin. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Stephen Horne crashed a green pickup truck, which was soon reported stolen, into a vehicle at the intersection of Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive. He then ran a red light and crashed into a second vehicle.
Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
