BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say an arson attack at a vacant house on North Acadian Thruway early Sunday morning was the second fire at the home in the past two days. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at the home on North Acadian Thruway East around 4 a.m. and found the back of the home engulfed in flames. The fire was contained before spreading to neighboring buildings.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO