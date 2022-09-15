ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Masked men walked into Walmart, stole cash registers in midday heist

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for two masked men who walked out of a Walmart with a pair of stolen cash registers around noon Sunday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime happened at the Walmart in Donaldsonville. Surveillance images shared by the sheriff's office showed the thieves walking behind a counter where employees were working.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
LSU student's killing appears to be random; federal investigators getting involved

BATON ROUGE - Police believe an LSU student who was shot while sitting in her car at a railroad crossing was attacked at random by her killer. On Tuesday, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson told WBRZ that officers have found no evidence suggesting Allie Rice was specifically targeted by her attacker, adding that the encounter seemingly happened at random.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August

BATON ROUGE - A man caught on surveillance video during an August shootout in a Tigerland apartment complex was arrested Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shootout happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The victims said they saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee, 36, walk up to their group before running back to his apartment to arm himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Car was fleeing police moments before deadly crash on N Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - A car was reportedly fleeing police when it was involved in a deadly crash just outside Baton Rouge Community College's Acadian campus Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue. Sources told WBRZ one person was killed and at least two others were hurt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Possible explosive device found in Centerville home

CENTERVILLE - Deputies are clearing the area of Chandra Lane in Centerville after finding a potential explosive device in a home. According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were at a home on Chandra Lane for an unrelated call and found a potential explosive device Monday afternoon. Deputies, firefighters...
CENTERVILLE, LA
Fire officials investigating second arson in past two days at vacant home on North Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say an arson attack at a vacant house on North Acadian Thruway early Sunday morning was the second fire at the home in the past two days. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at the home on North Acadian Thruway East around 4 a.m. and found the back of the home engulfed in flames. The fire was contained before spreading to neighboring buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Restaurant offering $10K reward for arrest of LSU student's killer

BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her killer's capture. Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ on Tuesday that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to a conviction in Rice's killing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Two arrested after gunfight between vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Sunday night after a shootout left one person injured on Hundred Oaks Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people in vehicles, 46-year-old Lawrence Brooks and 33-year-old Marley Banks, exchanged gunfire Sunday morning while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Construction crew ruptures gas line on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, prompts HazMat response

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters closed off a portion of N. Sherwood Forest Boulevard after construction workers accidently stuck a gas line Monday afternoon. The leak was reported around 13:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sherwood Forest and S Choctaw Drive. Officials said that there was no need to evacuate the area, but the southbound side of the roadway will remain closed until the leak is fixed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries

CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
CENTRAL, LA
Man accused of crashing stolen truck into two vehicles on Burbank Drive while he was on heroin

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen truck into two vehicles on Burbank Drive while he was on heroin. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Stephen Horne crashed a green pickup truck, which was soon reported stolen, into a vehicle at the intersection of Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive. He then ran a red light and crashed into a second vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
BATON ROUGE, LA

