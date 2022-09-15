Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Steuben, Elkhart, northern Noble, northeastern St. Joseph, Lagrange, Cass, St. Joseph and southwestern Branch Counties through 245 PM EDT At 205 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a cluster of strong thunderstorms stretching from near Dowagiac, Michigan to near Lagrange, Indiana, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 210 PM EDT. Topeka around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rome City, Kendallville and Albion. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 350, and between mile markers 353 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 82 and 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Washtenaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lenawee; Washtenaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lenawee and Washtenaw Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 958 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Manchester, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Saline around 1030 PM EDT. Milan around 1040 PM EDT. Willis around 1050 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Whittaker, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Ridgeway, Palmyra, Pleasant Lake, Sand Creek, Medina and Weston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves will build to 3 to 6 feet by early Wednesday evening and will build to 5 to 8 feet through Wednesday evening. Waves 5 to 8 feet continue Thursday. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dunn, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Dunn; Pierce; St. Croix Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pierce, Dunn and eastern St. Croix Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake to near Glenwood City to near Baldwin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Boyceville and Knapp around 1000 PM CDT. Elmwood, Wheeler and Ridgeland around 1010 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Menomonie and Colfax. This includes Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 18 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail, including hail near 3 inches in diameter, greater than the size of a baseball. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: St. Croix A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PIERCE...SOUTHWESTERN DUNN AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. CROIX COUNTIES At 903 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Woodville, or 12 miles east of River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Elmwood and Eau Galle. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Dunn; Pierce; St. Croix The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin Southwestern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin Southeastern St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near River Falls, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Baldwin around 900 PM CDT. Woodville around 905 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Elmwood and Eau Galle. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:52:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barceloneta; Ciales; Manati; Morovis FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati and Morovis. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 AM AST, Heavy rain due to Excessive previous rainfall will continue to result in flooding in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manati, Ciales, Barceloneta and La Luisa. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
