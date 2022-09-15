ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: The Change of Seasons in the Forecast and the Calendar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some unsettled weather in the form of showers and thunder has returned to Western New York. A weak area of low pressure system will be passing just to the north of Rochester during the next 24 hours. As a result, the chance of rain will be highest for Monday morning right into the early afternoon when there is the potential for a few downpours. High Pressure will arrive by later Tuesday and early Wednesday which will bring a return to dry weather.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: NYS Mesonet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When it comes to weather forecasting it is most important to have good, high quality data available before you even make a forecast. New York State Mesonet does exactly that. This network was developed back in 2014 and has 126 individual weather stations that are located all across the New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Weather#First Alert#Lake Ontario
WHEC TV-10

NYSP: Driver crashes into trees after swerving to avoid deer in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — A driver went off the road of 390 in Greece and crashed into a wooded area on Tuesday morning. New York State Police said the driver was headed north on the expressway at around 1 a.m. when a deer ran in front of the car. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and his car ended up in the trees.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
NEWARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
INCOME TAX
WHEC TV-10

Brighton superintendent named New York State Superintendent of the Year

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Central School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Kevin McGowan, has been selected as the New York State Superintendent of the Year by the New York State Council of School Superintendents. “I am beyond honored and deeply humbled by this recognition. I have the privilege of working...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says.
GEORGIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Plan Your Vote: Everything you need to know about voting in New York

The next big deadline: Friday, Oct. 14 is the deadline to register in person, by mail, and online, 24 days away. Can I register to vote when I cast my ballot on Election Day? No. Is online voter registration available? Yes. Can I change my party affiliation? Yes. Online, by...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy