MMAmania.com

MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo retiring from competition

Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts after a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades. News of the former featherweight champion’s retirement came earlier today via Combate, which noted Aldo had entered into an agreement with the UFC that allowed him to be released from his contract despite still having one fight left. While specifics of that agreement are somewhat unclear, it’s believed that Aldo may still compete in boxing or Muay Thai competitions in the future.
MMAmania.com

Time check! When will Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight start later tonight live on DAZN PPV?

Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Mexican superstar defends his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles in a highly-competitive trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
MMAmania.com

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight preview | UFC Vegas 60

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight strikers Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s been nearly one year since Sandhagen last made the walk, coming up short in a competitive title bid opposite Petr...
MMAmania.com

Pic! Dana White posts gory shot of Gregory Rodrigues’ massive cut getting stitched up

Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 60 event was a blood soaked affair that featured some of the nastiest cuts we’ve seen in a while. While the main event between Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong was ended late by an axe cut above Yadong’s eye, we have to award Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues for cut of the night, as the entire area between his eyes was left mangled by a big knee from Chidi Njokuani.
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 60 last night

Last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 60. Ever with a couple cancellations in the final weeks prior to the event, UFC Vegas 60 filled the night with 13 bouts. Most of them featured products of “Contenders Series,” but fortunately, the Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong carried significant title implications and kept the stakes high.
MMAmania.com

Cory Sandhagen welcomes possible Henry Cejudo fight, but expects him to ‘cherry-pick’ in final run

Cory Sandhagen finds himself in an interesting spot atop the Bantamweight ranks after UFC Vegas 60. “The Sandman” fought in his third UFC main event this past weekend (Sat., Sept. 19, 2022), defeating Song Yadong via fourth round technical knockout (watch highlights). Sandhagen utilized violent slicing elbows to gash Song and ultimately get the doctor’s stoppage victory. Now, he firmly plants himself as a fixture in the division’s top 5 with some options going forward.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Damon Jackson upsets Pat Sabatini with huge TKO

Damon Jackson scored one of the most important wins of his MMA career earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight veteran stopped betting favorite Pat Sabatini with a first-round TKO (punches). This performance comes just one week after the passing of Jackson’s brother.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Video: Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira separated in heated sparring match

Glover Teixeira deserves some credit in helping Alex Pereira’s explosive UFC rise. Obviously, the explosive knockout artist had quite a bit of skill previous to his first trip into the Octagon, but having the jiu-jitsu black belt helped shore up his defensive wrestling and grappling a good deal. “Hands of Stone” is typically in Pereira’s corner too, helping his team mate to victory.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 results: Andre Fili splits Bill Algeo in back-and-forth scrap

Andre Fili and Bill Algeo squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a back-and-forth fight, Fili was named the victor. Fili opened the bout with pressure, sticking Algeo with straight punches. “Senor Perfecto” responded with calf...
