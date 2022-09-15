Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Gillian Robertson chokes Mariya Agapova, who almost bites off own tongue | UFC Vegas 60
Gillian Robertson scored yet another submission finish earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Canadian veteran stopped fellow women’s flyweight contender Mariya Agapova with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
MMAmania.com
MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo retiring from competition
Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts after a legendary career that has spanned nearly two decades. News of the former featherweight champion’s retirement came earlier today via Combate, which noted Aldo had entered into an agreement with the UFC that allowed him to be released from his contract despite still having one fight left. While specifics of that agreement are somewhat unclear, it’s believed that Aldo may still compete in boxing or Muay Thai competitions in the future.
MMAmania.com
Time check! When will Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight start later tonight live on DAZN PPV?
Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Mexican superstar defends his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles in a highly-competitive trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou ghosted by UFC ahead of new contract negotiations — ‘I haven’t received any offer’
Thanks to a championship clause in his existing contract, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will be forced to compete one last time inside the Octagon before earning his combat sports freedom. The promotion typically re-ups with fighters long before their deals expire; however, Ngannou wants his new contract to...
MMAmania.com
Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong full fight preview | UFC Vegas 60
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight strikers Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s been nearly one year since Sandhagen last made the walk, coming up short in a competitive title bid opposite Petr...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz releases 26-minute ‘Road to War’ video sharing footage of UFC 279 brawl and fight shuffle
Interested in seeing the controlled chaos that was Nate Diaz’s final week as a UFC fighter? Well, we have good news for you, as Nate has just uploaded a 26-minute ‘Road 2 War’ video documenting all the drama leading up to and following UFC 279: Diaz vs. Chimaev.
MMAmania.com
Jose Aldo retirement shakes up bantamweight Top 10 in latest UFC rankings update
Jose Aldo had just one fight remaining on his UFC contract and the promotion already booked a return to Rio de Janeiro in January, but for reasons only known to “Junior,” the former 145-pound champion wanted to call it quits this week and say goodbye to his life inside the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Pic! Dana White posts gory shot of Gregory Rodrigues’ massive cut getting stitched up
Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 60 event was a blood soaked affair that featured some of the nastiest cuts we’ve seen in a while. While the main event between Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong was ended late by an axe cut above Yadong’s eye, we have to award Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues for cut of the night, as the entire area between his eyes was left mangled by a big knee from Chidi Njokuani.
MMAmania.com
Yoel Romero intends on achieving double champ status in Bellator: ‘My goals are still the same’
Yoel Romero doesn’t appear to be eyeing retirement anytime soon. “The Soldier of God” closed out his chapter with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a less than ideal fashion in 2020. Suffering three consecutive losses, Romero, 45, departed the promotion and signed with Bellator. A Middleweight contender for...
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 60 last night
Last night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 60. Ever with a couple cancellations in the final weeks prior to the event, UFC Vegas 60 filled the night with 13 bouts. Most of them featured products of “Contenders Series,” but fortunately, the Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong carried significant title implications and kept the stakes high.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Joe Pyfer smokes Alen Amedovski with one-punch knockout
Joe Pyfer made good on his Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight prospect put a brutal stop to Alen Amedovski via first-round knockout (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 60 On...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Nikolas Motta destroys Cameron VanCamp with first-round TKO
Nikolas Motta captured his first Octagon victory earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian prospect stopped lightweight Cameron VanCamp via first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 60 On ESPN+. BANTAMWEIGHT BASH! Ultimate...
MMAmania.com
Erin Blanchfield happy with ‘perfect’ Molly McCann matchup: ‘It would be great to beat her up now’
Erin Blanchfield has wasted no time in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 23-year-old Flyweight star in the making has been virtually flawless in her 10-fight career. With her lone loss coming via a controversial split decision loss to Tracy Cortez in Feb. 2019, Blanchfield has made rapid improvements since.
MMAmania.com
Cory Sandhagen welcomes possible Henry Cejudo fight, but expects him to ‘cherry-pick’ in final run
Cory Sandhagen finds himself in an interesting spot atop the Bantamweight ranks after UFC Vegas 60. “The Sandman” fought in his third UFC main event this past weekend (Sat., Sept. 19, 2022), defeating Song Yadong via fourth round technical knockout (watch highlights). Sandhagen utilized violent slicing elbows to gash Song and ultimately get the doctor’s stoppage victory. Now, he firmly plants himself as a fixture in the division’s top 5 with some options going forward.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 highlights: Damon Jackson upsets Pat Sabatini with huge TKO
Damon Jackson scored one of the most important wins of his MMA career earlier today (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) at UFC Vegas 60 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the featherweight veteran stopped betting favorite Pat Sabatini with a first-round TKO (punches). This performance comes just one week after the passing of Jackson’s brother.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan completes ‘combat sports trifecta’ by attending UFC, ADCC, and Canelo vs. GGG 3
Joe Rogan’s latest Saturday in Las Vegas was definitely one to remember. The massively popular podcaster and UFC commentator is a huge fan of combat sports and the grappling arts. That led him to put together a full day of fighting entertainment in Sin City, kicking things off with the annual ADCC grappling event.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Video: Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira separated in heated sparring match
Glover Teixeira deserves some credit in helping Alex Pereira’s explosive UFC rise. Obviously, the explosive knockout artist had quite a bit of skill previous to his first trip into the Octagon, but having the jiu-jitsu black belt helped shore up his defensive wrestling and grappling a good deal. “Hands of Stone” is typically in Pereira’s corner too, helping his team mate to victory.
MMAmania.com
Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik heavyweight banger shipped to UFC 282 on Dec. 10
Struggling heavyweight sluggers Chris Daukuas and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will look to blast their way back into the win column in a three-round bangfest set for the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 results: Andre Fili splits Bill Algeo in back-and-forth scrap
Andre Fili and Bill Algeo squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following a back-and-forth fight, Fili was named the victor. Fili opened the bout with pressure, sticking Algeo with straight punches. “Senor Perfecto” responded with calf...
