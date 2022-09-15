ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Panic! At The Disco fans scream ‘fire!’ as blaze breaks out during concert

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFosg_0hwTpN5300

Panic! At The Disco lived up to its name Wednesday night when fire erupted on stage during a tour stop in Minnesota — with fans just feet away.

Fan-shot videos posted on Twitter showed a blaze breakout in the corner of the stage at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center while music blared out of the sound system.

It appears a staff member extinguished the flames as Brendon Urie’s band continued to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRucr_0hwTpN5300
A small fire broke out at the Panic! At The Disco concert.
Twitter/@purplecoati

A video on YouTube shows Urie, 35, dancing with the flames in the background, seemingly unaware of the chaos, while fans start to yell, “Fire!”

“It’s not a Panic at the disco concert unless the pyro machine catches fire,” one fan tweeted , claiming a pyrotechnics machine on stage started the fire.

“Panic at the disco was amazing omg the stage was on fire literally,” another user quipped .

It's not a Panic at the disco concert unless the pyro machine catches fire #panicatthedisco pic.twitter.com/GCaw78sNbF

— Rust (@purplecoati) September 15, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRcAr_0hwTpN5300
Videos by fans posted on Twitter showed a small fire in the corner of the stage.
Twitter/@purplecoati
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrvKEM5m90k?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“Panic! At the Disco was fire bro,” yet another fan joked .

Meanwhile, a one mom reassured : “My son and my daughter were both there. My son is an engineer who did his masters work on crowd safety, so you bet he was prepared. They both got out fine. They said the band was well prepared with fire extinguishers.”

The Post has reached out to the band’s Atlantic Records reps for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBGr7_0hwTpN5300
Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco performs during their “Viva Las Vengeance” tour.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

The stage caught fire at the Saint Paul Panic at the Disco concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/s48zajOpim

— BarbaraJMay3 🇺🇦 (@StPaulgirl3) September 15, 2022

Panic! At The Disco is currently on their “Viva Las Vengeance” tour through the US and Canada.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendon Urie
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy