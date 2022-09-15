Panic! At The Disco fans scream ‘fire!’ as blaze breaks out during concert

Panic! At The Disco lived up to its name Wednesday night when fire erupted on stage during a tour stop in Minnesota — with fans just feet away.

Fan-shot videos posted on Twitter showed a blaze breakout in the corner of the stage at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center while music blared out of the sound system.

It appears a staff member extinguished the flames as Brendon Urie’s band continued to play.

A video on YouTube shows Urie, 35, dancing with the flames in the background, seemingly unaware of the chaos, while fans start to yell, “Fire!”

“It’s not a Panic at the disco concert unless the pyro machine catches fire,” one fan tweeted , claiming a pyrotechnics machine on stage started the fire.

“Panic at the disco was amazing omg the stage was on fire literally,” another user quipped .

It's not a Panic at the disco concert unless the pyro machine catches fire #panicatthedisco pic.twitter.com/GCaw78sNbF — Rust (@purplecoati) September 15, 2022

“Panic! At the Disco was fire bro,” yet another fan joked .

Meanwhile, a one mom reassured : “My son and my daughter were both there. My son is an engineer who did his masters work on crowd safety, so you bet he was prepared. They both got out fine. They said the band was well prepared with fire extinguishers.”

The Post has reached out to the band’s Atlantic Records reps for comment.

Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco performs during their “Viva Las Vengeance” tour. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

The stage caught fire at the Saint Paul Panic at the Disco concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/s48zajOpim — BarbaraJMay3 🇺🇦 (@StPaulgirl3) September 15, 2022

Panic! At The Disco is currently on their “Viva Las Vengeance” tour through the US and Canada.