Anthony Anderson Teases 'Black-ish' Reunion Following Show's Finale (Exclusive)
The hit ABC series Black-ish came to an end earlier this year after being on the air for eight seasons. With the way television is going, it wouldn't be surprising if the series were rebooted or returned for a reunion show in the foreseeable future. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Black-ish star and executive producer Anthony Anderson teased the idea of bringing the show back since he loved being part of it.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Gets Sweet Gift From School Kids After Emmys Win
If Hollywood recognizing her at this year's Emmy awards wasn't enough, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson received the biggest gift from the ones who matter the most: her students. That's right, fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's pilot, the Philly native shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her in celebration of the win. "Yeah, I love my job," she captioned a photo of the crafts.
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Adds 'Terminator 2' Star for Key Role
The next Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, has brought in another major star for an important role. Robert Patrick, best known for his roles in Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sons of Anarchy, will star as a sheriff in the Paramount+ show. 1923 already stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Patrick...
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)
September is already drawing to a close, but the titles from Netflix's September 2022 content list are still rolling out! With titles like End of the Road, Dated and Related, and Devil in Ohio already checked off the list, the streamer still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve, and this week, subscribers will be treated to 18 new additions. This week's additions are all Netflix original series and films, with the Netflix streaming library set to see the additions of everything from Thai Cave Rescue to the Evan Peters-starring movie Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
Fans Think 'House of the Dragon' Just Solved a Contentious 'Game of Thrones' Mystery
House of the Dragon made a reference to an infamous mystery from Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire in this weekend's episode, and the fandom is going wild. The mystery is commonly referred to online as "Lemongate," and it is contentious among fan theorists. While House of the Dragon may not have provided an answer, many fans seem confident that it at least acknowledged the existence of "Lemongate" in Season 1, Episode 5, "We Light the Way."
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Disney+ Changes
For the first time in its run, Dancing With the Stars will not air on ABC. Instead, for Season 31, the show will stream on Disney+. During Monday night's premiere, fans weighed in on this change and the many others that the production has implemented for Season 31. Earlier this...
'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair's Performance Brings Tears to Everyone's Eyes
Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off on Monday night. Celebrity contestants such as Wayne Brady and Shangela did incredibly well, but one individual, in particular — Selma Blair — had the most touching performance of the night. In fact, Blair's performance alongside partner Sasha Farber brought tears to fans' eyes.
'American Horror Story' Fan Favorite Actress to Play Famous Cult-Like Figure
American Horror Story vet Sarah Paulson will star as the controversial Gwen Shamblin Lara in an HBO Max limited series based on the streamer's own documentary series. Shamblin Lara founded the Christian diet program The Weigh Down Workshop and the Remnant Fellowship, which was accused of being a cult. Shamblin Lara and her husband, actor Joe Lara, died in a plane crash in Tennessee in May 2021.
'Monarch' Reviews From Critics Are In, and They Aren't Too Great
Monarch premiered on Fox this month, and while it has been a ratings success so far, the reviews have not been stellar. The new series has some all-star talent behind it and an intriguing premise as well, but that doesn't seem to be enough to impress critics. At the time of this writing, the show has a 33 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes.
'Dancing With The Stars' Confirms Massive Change Ahead of Tonight's Premiere
The shift to streaming starts a new era for Dancing With the Stars, which kicks off its first Disney+ season on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Although the structure of the show will be familiar to longtime viewers, there is one major production change. There will be no commercials, which gives producers something they never had before: extra time.
Selma Blair Opens up About Ditching Her Cane on 'Dancing With the Stars' Debut
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 debuted on Monday night, and one of its many talented contestants is actress Selma Blair, who revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Now, the Cruel Intentions star has opened up about her first DWTS performance, which included ditching the cane she uses on a regular basis. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight reporter Matt Cohen, Blair said "it means everything" that she was able to trade her cane for the chance to lean on her dance partner Sasha Farber instead.
'NCIS' Season 20 Looks Completely Different Without Mark Harmon
NCIS Season 20 kicked off on Monday night, and the show looks completely different without longtime star Mark Harmon. Parade noted that for the new season, producers created a fresh intro with a montage of the new cast members, including actor Gary Cole, who plays Alden Parker. Cole's character was chosen as the replacement for Harmon's Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who exited the show early in Season 19 and is now living a peaceful life in Alaska.
'Dancing With the Stars' Bringing Back Major Aspect That's Been Missing
Dancing With the Stars returns on Monday night, much top fans' excitement, and it will also be bringing back a previous major aspect of the show that's been missing. While speaking with Variety about the new season of the hit competition series, executive producer Conrad Green revealed that the skybox will be utilized once again. This hightop space where the hosts can speak with guests and contestants was part of the show for years, but had not been part of the show in the past few seasons.
'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
With Big Brother 24 set to come to a close soon, it's time to turn our sights to the next season of Celebrity Big Brother. The third season of the celebrity spinoff aired earlier this year. Will a fourth season follow?. After a dramatic season, Celebrity Big Brother Season 3...
