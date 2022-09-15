Bengals Two-Point Conversion: The Good and Bad From Loss to Steelers, Plus A Look at Sunday's Game Against Cowboys

Taking a look at the good—and the bad—from the Bengals' loss to the Steelers

To say that Sunday didn't go the way most people believed it would is a bit of an understatement. For the Bengals, it was a comedy of errors and reoccurring questions about their ability to protect Joe Burrow.

It isn't time to panic or worry about Cincinnati's chances in the AFC North. Let's dive into two key topics in this week's Two-Point Conversion

It's OK To Be Upset, Disgusted and Frustrated...

Burrow turning the ball over five times was unexpected. And coming off an offseason with so much excitement given all the improvements the Bengals (allegedly) made, it was fair to expect the Bengals to run away with a game against the Mitch Trubisky led Steelers.

Instead, Burrow was under duress much of the game and the offensive line did little to make anyone believe they were better than last year's group. He was sacked seven times and hit 11 times. Burrow's decision making was obviously impacted and it led to multiple mistakes on his part. Then as soon as the Bengals took a step forward, the Steelers pushed them three steps back.

Beyond those woes, however, was a new concern on special teams. Evan McPherson had multiple opportunities to win the game. His extra point was blocked in regulation, then he missed a [badly] missed a field goal. The guy known as "Money Mac" was anything but—and that isn't entirely his fault.

The injury to long snapper Clark Harris played a big role in kicking game issues. You'd like to believe that those issues will be fixed moving forward, but losing someone as solid and consistent as Harris is going to hurt.

...But It's Not Time To Panic.

The Bengals handed this game on a silver platter to the Steelers over and over again. Yet, in 2021 fashion, they found a way to scratch and claw their way back and had multiple chances to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The resiliency and drive of this team can't be understated. Even with all the mistakes, the offense rallied around Burrow and knew that when he's under center, they have a chance. Ja'Marr Chase looked fantastic as he always does, Joe Mixon was phenomenal, and even Samaje Perine and Hayden Hurst had key plays in big moments.

Beyond that, the defense was incredible. They held the Steelers to 4-of-15 on third downs. They held Najee Harris under 30 total yards, and forced five 3-and-outs on the day. This Bengals team is far better than they showed on Sunday and they have the opportunity to prove that in Dallas this week.

Coming off a 19-3 loss and the loss of their starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys weren't an impressive bunch in Week 1. CeeDee Lamb had two receptions on 11 targets and the offense looked lost most of the game. Now, facing a defense every bit as a tough as the one that shut them down in Week 1, you wouldn't expect the Dallas offense to do much better.

For the Bengals, it's all about making the corrections—especially up front. The offensive line needs to be ready and be on the same page going against studs like Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esche. There will be pressure coming from all directions and there must be a noticeable improvement from Week 1. It's easy to remind yourself that this line didn't really get any real work with one another in the preseason and an offensive line is a unit that has to be in perfect sync with one another. The more they're out there together, the better they will become.

This has all the makings of a "get right game" for the Bengals and for them to showcase that they're still a major threat in the AFC. Week 1 in the NFL is just weird, isn't it? Last year the Saints dismantled Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers looked pedestrian. The Packers went on to become a contender and Rodgers won MVP for a second consecutive season.

This year, it happened to the Packers again. You look at teams like the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons—are they really on the same level as the Colts, Eagles, or Saints? Probably not.

There's plenty to take away from the loss to the Steelers and the craziness that was the NFL last week, but one week doesn't determine a season. The Cincinnati Bengals have all the talent and determination to show that beginning with the Cowboys on Sunday.

