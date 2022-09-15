Lamps Plus President and COO Clark Linstone Inducted Into American Lighting Association Hall of Fame.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

Lamps Plus President and COO Clark Linstone was inducted into the American Lighting Association (ALA) Hall of Fame during their September 2022 conference in Austin, Texas. A respected leader in the industry, Linstone first began his lighting career as Chief Financial Officer with Lamps Plus in 1990, later taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2020, and then President and COO in 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005487/en/

Clark Linstone, Lamps Plus President and COO, inducted into American Lighting Association (ALA) Hall of Fame. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Linstone became involved with ALA in 1999 when he was asked to assist with an issue regarding U.S. Government tariffs and European chandeliers. He has since faced numerous government and regulatory matters together with ALA, helping to be a voice for concerns related to energy efficiency, safety, tariffs, and more. Linstone also helped start the ALA Government Affairs Committee and Political Action Committee, and he served on the ALA Board of Governors from 2009 to 2015, acting as Chairman of the Board in 2014.

“Clark is one of the most well regarded and successful leaders in the lighting industry today, and we’re thrilled for him to be recognized by the Lighting Hall of Fame for his immeasurable accomplishments over the last 30+ years,” said Lamps Plus Co-Founder and CEO, Dennis Swanson. “Clark’s list of career achievements is long and varied, and he has not only helped Lamps Plus become the success story that it is today, he has shown leadership and expertise as an influential executive throughout the industry as a whole.”

In addition to his wide array of accomplishments, Linstone was also honored with the American Lighting Association Pillar of the Industry Award in 2000 and 2008, along with Residential Lighting’s 2013 Industry Leadership Award. Retail Information Systems News named him one of the 10 Influential Executives Spearheading Innovation in 2006, and he received the Retail Financial Executive of the Year Award in 1999 from the Retail Financial Executives of Southern California.

Prior to his career with Lamps Plus, Linstone was a Vice President at Union Bank. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Claremont McKenna College and a MBA from the University of Southern California.

Linstone thanks his colleagues at Lamps Plus, Pacific Coast Lighting, ALA and its members for their ongoing support in his accomplished career, as well as his family for their support in his commitments to the lighting industry.

About Lamps Plus

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lamps Plus is the nation’s largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a thriving e-commerce business, LampsPlus.com, along with 35 stores in the western United States. Lamps Plus carries a full range of lighting and home furnishings, including exclusive patented designs and artisan-made customizable shades and lamps. The company’s American Lighting Association-trained staff provides expert advice. Follow @LampsPlus on social media: Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005487/en/

CONTACT: Nicole Partise

Lamps Plus

NPartise@LampsPlus.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL LUXURY OFFICE PRODUCTS DEPARTMENT STORES SPECIALTY ELECTRONIC COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RETAIL INTERIOR DESIGN HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Lamps Plus

PUB: 09/15/2022 08:32 AM/DISC: 09/15/2022 08:33 AM