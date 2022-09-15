Turtle Beach Debuts Its First Mobile Gaming Controller With the Designed for Xbox Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today revealed the Recon™ Cloud Hybrid Controller as its first mobile gaming controller and newest addition to the brand’s burgeoning and highly-acclaimed controller lineup. Designed and engineered by the same team behind Turtle Beach’s award-winning Recon Controller, REACT-R Controller, and VelocityOne Flight products, the Designed for Xbox Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is for mobile gamers playing on compatible Android devices, on Xbox and PC. It has a massive 30+ hour battery life with quick, play-and-charge capability for all-day gaming when on-the-go. Once mobile gamers return home and connect the Recon Cloud to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PCs with its 10-foot braided USB cable, they’ll have access to a suite of exclusive, game-changing Turtle Beach audio features like Superhuman Hearing ®, custom audio presets and more for the ultimate audio advantage.

The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for $99.99 MSRP and launches October 16, 2022.

“The response to our first wave of console and PC gaming controllers has been overwhelmingly positive, and now we’re further expanding our reach in this market to give mobile gamers the same uncompromised, award-winning controls,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Recon Cloud is the first of our expanded lineup of mobile controllers launching this year, with additional new products designed for iOS and other consoles coming soon.”

The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller combines the best of both worlds for mobile gamers on Xbox and PC. Gamers can play longer and in total comfort thanks to the Recon Cloud ’s ergonomic shape and cooling grips. The Recon Cloud ’s adjustable phone clip securely mounts all compatible Android phones – nearly any sized phone, even in its case – above the controller, and when the clip is detached, it converts into a tabletop stand.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Turtle Beach controller without the brand’s exclusive built-in signature audio features. When the Recon Cloud is connected to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs in wired mode, additional features – including Superhuman Hearing to hear enemy players before they see you, EQ Presets to personalize sound, controls for Game & Chat Balance to find just the right mix, and Mic Monitoring to ensure no more yelling at others – all come into play.

The complete list of Recon Cloud Controller features includes:

Designed for Xbox & Cloud Gaming: Equipped with a detachable 10ft./3m braided cable for using in wired mode with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows PCs, or flip the input switch to play wirelessly on Android 8.0+ devices and Windows PCs.

Equipped with a detachable 10ft./3m braided cable for using in wired mode with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows PCs, or flip the input switch to play wirelessly on Android 8.0+ devices and Windows PCs. Long-Lasting Wireless Battery: Play mobile games for days with a 30-hour rechargeable battery, plus the controller fully recharges in just 2.5 hours.

Play mobile games for days with a 30-hour rechargeable battery, plus the controller fully recharges in just 2.5 hours. Complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: A one-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives access to an expansive library of games.

A one-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives access to an expansive library of games. Built for Cloud Gaming: Go beyond the Xbox Game Pass library on mobile, and play controller-supported games on GeForce Now, Stadia, Steam Link, and more.

Go beyond the Xbox Game Pass library on mobile, and play controller-supported games on GeForce Now, Stadia, Steam Link, and more. Responsive Controls: Play in confidence with textured triggers and bumpers, an accurate 8-way D-pad, and smooth thumbstick movement.

Play in confidence with textured triggers and bumpers, an accurate 8-way D-pad, and smooth thumbstick movement. Ergonomic Cooling Grips: Micro-cooling channels and a comfortable shape keep hands cool and dry while reducing fatigue over long gaming sessions.

Micro-cooling channels and a comfortable shape keep hands cool and dry while reducing fatigue over long gaming sessions. Pro-Aim Focus Mode: One of two mappable buttons, Pro-Aim tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy.

One of two mappable buttons, Pro-Aim tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy. Two Mappable Quick-Action Buttons: Customize your gaming experience with two mappable buttons, allowing up to four different switchable profiles.

Customize your gaming experience with two mappable buttons, allowing up to four different switchable profiles. Superhuman Hearing*: From quiet footsteps sneaking up, to enemy weapon reloads, Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting lets gamers hear every detail for the ultimate gaming audio advantage.

From quiet footsteps sneaking up, to enemy weapon reloads, Turtle Beach’s exclusive sound setting lets gamers hear every detail for the ultimate gaming audio advantage. Turtle Beach Signature Presets*: Customize game audio with four audio EQ presets: Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Bass & Treble Boost, and Vocal Boost.

Customize game audio with four audio EQ presets: Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Bass & Treble Boost, and Vocal Boost. Immersive Vibration Feedback*: Dual rumble motors in the handles and triggers offer enhanced feedback for ultra-realistic next-gen gameplay.

Dual rumble motors in the handles and triggers offer enhanced feedback for ultra-realistic next-gen gameplay. 3.5mm Headset Connection*: Take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio enhancements by plugging in any 3.5mm connected headset.

Take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio enhancements by plugging in any 3.5mm connected headset. Mic Monitoring*: Hear and adjust the volume of your own voice to avoid shouting while chatting.

Hear and adjust the volume of your own voice to avoid shouting while chatting. Game & Chat Mix*: Conveniently located game & chat mix controls.

*Features only available in wired mode.

