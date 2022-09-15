ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Kitten diagnosed with rabies in Davidson County, county holds vaccination clinic

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvVx7_0hwTocWH00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten found in Denton was diagnosed with rabies.

According to a release from the Davidson County Health Department, they received lab results from Public Health that confirmed a positive rabies case.

The reports said that a south Denton resident took an injured kitten they had found on their property at the end of August to the vet for care, believing it to be from a litter of feral cats in the area. The resident wasn’t sure what had hurt the kitten.

Stokes County community remembers man killed in motorcycle crash; ‘I wish this on nobody’

At only about two months old, the kitten was too young to receive rabies vaccinations and the vet treated it for its injuries and it went home with the person who brought it in. On Sept. 8 the person brought the kitten back due to reports of “odd behavior” and a change in temperament.

Rabies was determined to be a probable cause and testing was done. On Monday the report came back positive. The initial injury to the kitten still remains unknown.

All people who may have been in contact with the kitten have been notified and have started preventative measures against rabies.

The health department asks people to be vigilant about protecting themselves and their pets against rabies.

“This situation is a stark reminder to always take precautions if you see stray or wild animals around
your home or neighborhood, regardless of the age of the animal. Do not feed or handle animals that
are unknown to you. Do not touch stray or wild animals with your bare hands, as the rabies virus is
99% fatal in humans who do not seek immediate postexposure treatment,” the health department says.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies and kept current. If your pet comes in contact with a wild animal contact your veterinarian immediately.

The Davidson County Health Department will host a rabies vaccination clinic on September 22, 2022, at the Davidson County Health Department. The clinic will provide vaccines from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Animals must be at least 3 months of age to be eligible and vaccines will cost $9 per animal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
kiss951.com

Suitcase Full of Puppies Found Along North Carolina Road

Talk about a sad sight to see. Everyone loves adorable puppies, but this story got me a little sad to hear. Recently, a suitcase full of puppies was found alongside a road in North Carolina and you won’t imagine what this looks like. Fox 46 reports that a good...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denton, NC
Government
City
Denton, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
Davidson County, NC
Health
Davidson County, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem council delays land sale in Happy Hill community

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A community is conflicted over whether or not to sell a nine-acre lot in the Happy Hill area to the Arts Based School. “You never expect to have so much dissension over something that has the potential to do so much good in the neighborhood,” said Winston-Salem City Council member Annette […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Domestic Dogs#Animal Health#Clinic#Cat#Medical Services#General Health
WBTM

Rockingham County Man Charged with Death by Distribution

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department has charged William George Crowe, 41, of Summerfield, NC with death by distribution of certain controlled substances in connection to the death of Phil Insinga. Crowe was arrested on Sept 19, 2022 at 4 pm and was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility.
SUMMERFIELD, NC
WXII 12

Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
People

Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'

Lyric Woods was a ninth grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who were reported missing over the weekend. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found shot to death along a hiking trail in Orange County, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The bodies were found Sunday afternoon by men riding ATVs in the area. "Family members reported Lyric missing Saturday afternoon to...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County man shoots at woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In Forsyth County, one man is facing several charges after being accused of firing shots toward a woman. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Patrick Crews. They say he fired into the woman's vehicle after an argument on Baux Mountain Road, Saturday morning.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat

UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County schools earn high marks for helping students register to vote

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Schools performs better than peer districts in North Carolina when meeting the state’s requirement for distributing voting registration information to teenagers. A survey released today by the Fair Elections Center and The Civics Center, a pair of nonpartisan and nonprofit organizations dedicated to monitoring elections and to ensuring voter […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
ourdavie.com

Another record; 504.8 lb. swordfish reeled in off Morehead

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission published the sites where deer heads will be collected this season for chronic wasting disease testing throughout eight counties in Northwest North Carolina. Hunters in the Primary Surveillance Area and Secondary Surveillance Area around a spot in northern Yadkin County where two CWD-positive deer have...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy