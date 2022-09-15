Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
geekwire.com
Microsoft’s outgoing environmental chief reflects on bold actions and navigating ‘hiccups’
Lucas Joppa was Microsoft’s first chief environmental officer when he took the role in 2018 and went on to help oversee the company’s decision to become carbon negative by 2030 and its creation of a $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund to invest in climate technologies. But despite Microsoft’s...
U.S. bank regulators consider new rules for regional banks in times of crisis -WSJ
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A group of bank regulators appointed by U.S President Joe Biden is considering new rules which will require big regional banks to add financial cushions that can be used in times of crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Parler forms a new parent company to offer ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
Parler announced Friday that it has acquired a cloud company called Dynascale in order to expand its vision beyond offering an (ostensibly) anything-goes social app to provide infrastructure for businesses that run the risk of getting the boot from mainstream providers. The social app Parler will now operate under a...
Tunisia hopes to reach deal with IMF by end of October
TUNIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia hopes to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund by the end of October, the government's spokesperson said on Friday, after a wage deal agreed with unions was seen as a key step towards getting IMF support.
TechCrunch
On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints
TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
CoinDesk
Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol
Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Industry says EU plan to tackle energy crisis falls short
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Industry groups have warned the European Union's package of emergency measures to bring down energy costs does not go far enough, and they urge Brussels to do more to tame gas prices.
Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals
TAIPEI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan is eyeing an earlier end to its mandatory quarantine for all arrivals and has been making relevant preparations, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday, as the government continues to ease controls put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. Taiwan has kept its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in June it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.
Gizmodo
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
Growers see good wine vintage for Europe, stable volumes despite droughts
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The good news for wine drinkers is that an increase in French barrels will keep European volumes stable despite severe droughts sweeping the continent, and while yields fell in most countries, farmers foresee a particularly good quality vintage.
EU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday.
Nature.com
Ecological niche modeling based on ensemble algorithms to predicting current and future potential distribution of African swine fever virus in China
African swine fever (ASF) is a tick-borne infectious disease initially described in Shenyang province China in 2018 but is now currently present nationwide. ASF has high infectivity and mortality rates, which often results in transportation and trade bans, and high expenses to prevent and control the, hence causing huge economic losses and a huge negative impact on the Chinese pig farming industry. Ecological niche modeling has long been adopted in the epidemiology of infectious diseases, in particular vector-borne diseases. This study aimed to establish an ecological niche model combined with data from ASF incidence rates in China from August 2018 to December 2021 in order to predict areas for African swine fever virus (ASFV) distribution in China. The model was developed in R software using the biomod2 package and ensemble modeling techniques. Environmental and topographic variables included were mean diurnal range (Â°C), isothermality, mean temperature of wettest quarter (Â°C), precipitation seasonality (cv), mean precipitation of warmest quarter(mm), mean precipitation of coldest quarter (mm), normalized difference vegetation index, wind speed (m/s), solar radiation (kJ /day), and elevation/altitude (m). Contribution rates of the variables normalized difference vegetation index, mean temperature of wettest quarter, mean precipitation of coldest quarter, and mean precipitation of warmest quarter were, respectively, 47.61%, 28.85%, 10.85%, and 7.27% (according to CA), which accounted for over 80% of contribution rates related to variables. According to model prediction, most of areas revealed as suitable for ASF distribution are located in the southeast coast or central region of China, wherein environmental conditions are suitable for soft ticks' survival. In contrast, areas unsuitable for ASFV distribution in China are associated with arid climate and poor vegetation, which are less conducive to soft ticks' survival, hence to ASFV transmission. In addition, prediction spatial suitability for future ASFV distribution suggests narrower areas for ASFV spread. Thus, the ensemble model designed herein could be used to conceive more efficient prevention and control measure against ASF according to different geographical locations in China.
IMF sees further slowdown in global economy in third quarter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Downside risks continue to dominate the global economic outlook and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures.
British Muslim charity breaks world record for most blood donations in a day
A British Muslim charity has broken the world record for the largest number of blood donations in one day, months after the NHS urged more donors to step forward. The volunteer-run world record effort was led in August by Who Is Hussain, a social justice charity that worked with NHS Blood and Transplant, as well as the Imam Hussain Blood Donation Campaign, one of the country’s oldest Muslim blood donation organisations.
Auditor resigns from Sanjeev Gupta’s UK steel companies
Turmoil continues at businessman’s empire as King & King is investigated by accounting regulator
Comments / 0