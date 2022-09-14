ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, NY

nippertown.com

Pearlpalooza Hits the Streets Tomorrow, Empire Underground to Host After-Party

ALBANY — A night of live music hardly goes by without a good after-party, and that’s what’s going to happen following Pearlpalooza tomorrow. The Luka State is to headline a bill at Empire Underground immediately following the festivities outside at 7 p.m. Bad Mothers and Micky James are to start the after-party off once Phantogram leaves the outdoor stage.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival Set to Return to Washington Park

ALBANY – On October 2nd, New York Folklore is staging another Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival. The all-ages, family-friendly festival will be held at the Washington Park Lake House Amphitheater in Albany, and will feature artist demonstrations, musical performances as well as something new this year – cooking lessons! Those in attendance will be able to enjoy a fun filled day of music, dance, art, food, crafts, and food demonstrations, as they celebrate the moving tapestry and rich cultural traditions of the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Concert Preview: Michael Eck Looks Back and Ahead

Songster Michael Eck’s Caffe Lena show September 25 celebrates 40 years of playing stages from Albany to Austin, New York to New Orleans – more gigs than the Beatles. But this celebration, which also launches his fifth solo album “Your Turn To Shine” and features his grown twin children, seems less victory lap than launching pad.
ALBANY, NY

