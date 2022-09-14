ALBANY – On October 2nd, New York Folklore is staging another Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival. The all-ages, family-friendly festival will be held at the Washington Park Lake House Amphitheater in Albany, and will feature artist demonstrations, musical performances as well as something new this year – cooking lessons! Those in attendance will be able to enjoy a fun filled day of music, dance, art, food, crafts, and food demonstrations, as they celebrate the moving tapestry and rich cultural traditions of the Capital Region.

ALBANY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO