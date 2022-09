Florida Highway Patrol

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man died in a crash Wednesday night in Lee County.

The 34-year-old was driving north on North 2nd Street, north of Pine Drop Lane, approaching a dead end around 10:38 p.m.

He then drove off the road and collided with several poles and trees/ bushes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.