Date set for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, doubleheader returns

The big races are returning to the Tricky Triangle.

NASCAR revealed the 2023 Cup Series schedule in a press release on Wednesday, and Pocono Raceway will host the event July 21 - 23, 2023.

The NASCAR Cup Series race will be preceded by a doubleheader on Saturday, July 22, with races in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary next year, and for 50 of those years they have been coming to Long Pond,Pennsylvania,” Pocono President Ben May said in a release. “That is a real milestone by any measure for both NASCAR and Pocono Raceway. Last year, our fans brought something special and packed this place with an unbelievably high level of passion, camaraderie and a palatable sense of real joy about NASCAR being back at their favorite track. We cannot wait to see the encore our fans and the greatest drivers in motorsports have planned for July 21-23, 2023.”

The Cup Series race is scheduled for Sunday, July 23.

Pocono's will be the 24th race of the season, including the all-star race.

The Tricky Triangle is coming off a highly successful 2022 NASCAR race weekend in July, which was buoyed by theM&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 being one of the largest-attended Cup Series race at the track since 2010, Pocono Raceway said. It also marks the return of a doubleheader weekend at Pocono, which did not take place in 2022. The venue last hosted a doubleheader weekend in 2020 and 2019.

The 2022 Cup Series was met with some controversy when No. 9 driver Chase Elliott was declared the winner after Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win stripped and runner-up and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch was also disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.

Tickets for the July 21-23, 2023, NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway are scheduled to go on sale Monday, Oct. 10. 2022 ticketholders can renew starting on Monday, Sept. 19.

Grandstand tickets for the 2023 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will start at $45, four-day camping will start at $250,and kids under 12 get in free at Pocono Raceway.

For complete 2023 pricing and schedule, go to poconoraceway.com.

