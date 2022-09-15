ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Rose City Fiesta celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Food, bounce houses and performances barely scratch the surface of what Sunday's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Bergfeld Park in Tyler is all about. "This is a time where we get to really showcase a lot of the impact that Latinos and Hispanics have made in the United States," said Nancy Rangel, president and CEO of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Scrat from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Scrat — from the SPCA of East Texas. Scrat is a 14-week-old Chihuahua who was surrendered by his owner. He's one of 19 that came in from a local veteran who was trying to do the right thing and help them all but got overwhelmed.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Rose City Fiesta returns to celebrate Hispanic culture in ETX

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Sept. 2018. Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance presents the second annual Rose City Fiesta this Sunday, Sept.18th from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. The first Rose City Fiesta was in 2018 and returns to Tyler to celebrate Hispanic Heritage...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Overton ISD teacher remembers living in Uvalde

OVERTON, Texas — Investigations continue for the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Here in East Texas one family continues to deal with the pain from across the state, having formally lived in Uvalde themselves. One Overton ISD teacher had a son born in Uvalde and called the city home for three and a half years.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
CBS19

What's the Buzz? Tyler Legacy students learn how to harvest honey

TYLER, Texas — There’s a new buzz happening at Tyler ISD. These bees are small but they pack a mean sting. Students at Tyler Legacy head out to the bee farm across from the school every week to check up on these bees. For now, this is just a school club, but it could soon be an accredited class.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

UT Tyler medical school accepting applications

TYLER, Texas — East Texas’ first ever medical school is accepting applications. UT Tyler’s School of Medicine will welcome it’s first class next fall and interviews are happening now. Nearly 4,000 aspiring doctors have applied from across the state. Now, the selection committee has the task...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

New Rose Complex Convention Center plans to open March 2023

TYLER, Texas — The brand-new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center is about six months away from it’s big reveal. “It'll be completely state of the art and transformed into a much better more efficient convention center," said Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin. Harvey Hall is gone, soon to be...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Hispanic Culture#La Ventana#Language#The Tyler Rose Museum#Mexican#Latin American
CBS19

Troup HS fishing team will honor Cooper Reid this weekend

TROUP, Texas — Cooper Reid has a passion for fishing. Reid is a member of the Troup High School fishing team. This Saturday, at the first tournament of the season the High School Bass Association will be doing something special in his honor. "This weekend, they're having donation opportunities...
TROUP, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS19

How youth vote can impact the upcoming elections

TYLER, Texas — We are just 49 days away from the November general election and a group of college students at UT Tyler is trying to help new voters register. Roshundra Bobie is the president of Upsilon Epsilon chapter of Delta Sigma Theta at UT Tyler, and they're encouraging first-time voters to register.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Jurassic Empire interactive display lands at Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas — Dinosaurs roamed freely in the Longview Mall parking lot Wednesday as workers prepared for a prehistoric experience. Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, brings more than 50 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, many of which are automatically triggered to blink, breathe and roar based on the movement of an approaching vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Five Guys Burgers and Fries closing permanently in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location. “This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview High School students bring back student-ran newscast

LONGVIEW, Texas — According to a recent study, more than 40 percent of Gen-Zers and young millennials never watch cable news, but a group of Longview High School students are bringing the newsroom back to their campus. Longview ISD film and technical theatre teacher Joshua Graves said the process...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy