Highlights & scores: Busy night for girls on the pitch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Girls took centerstage in Frontier League soccer on Monday. Among the contests, the Watertown Cyclones hosted the General Brown Lions. Gianna Wood was busy in goal for General Brown. Ella Bowman scored the first two goals of the game for Watertown, putting the Cyclones on...
Color fun walk/run to promote kinship awareness
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fostering Futures, a CHJC (Children’s Home of Jefferson County) program, will host a Kinship Awareness Color Fun 5K Walk/Run on Sunday, September 25 at the Remington Recreational Trail in Canton. Tiffany Forsythe appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the...
Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend. Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf-Rork says this is the 14th year for the event. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
Bee Gees Gold - Tribute
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Tickets $40/$45/$50 (Side/Center/Premium) Purchase tickets here, call the box office (315- 686-2200), or walk-up during box office hours (11am-5pm Tues-Fri) Sponsored by Allan Newell. John Acosta as Bee Gees lead singer Barry Gibb has performed in Bee Gees tributes all over the world. From his look...
Bruce A. McDermott, 68, of Orleans
ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Bruce A. McDermott, 68, passed away at his home in the town of Orleans Friday evening, September 16, 2022. Bruce was born in Watertown June 15, 1954, son of Charles E. and Betty Anderson McDermott. He was a 1972 graduate of Watertown High School, where he ran track, and played baseball, hockey, and lacrosse. After graduation he entered the US Air Force. While serving his country, Bruce continued to play hockey and for a time was stationed in Belgium. He was honorably discharged in 1976. A marriage to Rose Barney ended in divorce.
Rebecca L. LaLonde, 27, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Rebecca L. LaLonde will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Friday, September 23rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There is no funeral service planned. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of her family. Rebecca passed away at home...
Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have opened an investigation into what may - or may not have - happened at Saturday night’s Red & Black football game. There was a report of a fan with a gun. That report was not confirmed over the weekend. However, police...
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. The funeral will be 1 pm Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will begin at 11 am prior to the funeral on Saturday.
Celebration of Life: Adeline Smith Ormsby, 8, of Woodville
WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Adeline Smith Ormsby will begin at 3 pm on her 9th birthday, September 24th, 2022 at the Henderson Fish & Game Club, 11837 Game Club Road, Henderson, NY 13650. Per Adeline’s request, no black or dark clothing, only bright fun...
Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, 78, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, age 78, of Fine, passed away at home on Monday, September 19, 2022. Her burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Jolene was born on May 16, 1953 to the late Joseph and Jeanne (Johndrow) Reff of Rosiere, NY. She married Jarvis H. Radley at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rosiere on May 17, 1975, with Father Burns officiating. She was a 1971 graduate of Cape Vincent Central School and a 1972 graduate of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse. Throughout her career, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Dr. Kayani’s Office, Seaway Veterinary Service, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. In 1993, she began work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, where she held various positions, her favorite being senior mail and supply clerk at the facility. Lovingly known as “Mean Jolene, the Mail Room Queen,” she retired after nearly 30 years of dedicated service.
Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont, NY passed away on September 12, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Rebecca was born on May 11th, 1954 to Richard and Florence White Planty. Rebecca worked for the City Court, was part of the Ladies...
William Robert Herrmann, 79, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - William Robert Herrmann, 79, Glenfield, passed away Monday September 19th, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center. Among his survivors is his wife Bonnie (Trainham) Herrmann. A complete obituary with days and times of services will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home,...
Robert J. Capone, 86, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Capone, 86, of Watertown passed away Saturday evening, September 17, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Bob was born in Watertown July 31, 1936, son of Joseph J. and Anna (Lorello) Capone. He was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School, received his bachelor’s degree in History from LeMoyne College in 1959, and then did graduate work.
Poltergeist 40th Anniversary - Back on the Big Screen
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - here!” A typical family in a quiet suburb of a normal California faces a frightening ordeal when its home is invaded by a Poltergeist. Late one night, 10-year-old Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O’Rourke) hears a voice coming from inside the television set ... At first, the spirits that invade the Freelings’ home seem like playful children. But then they turn angry. And when Carol Anne is pulled from this world into another, Steve and Diane Freeling (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) turn to an exorcist (Zelda Rubinstein) in this horror classic from director Tobe Hooper (Texas Chainsaw Massacre films) and producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg.
Fall arts festival coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Downtown Business Association is hosting the Local Arts Fall Festival next month. DBA president Joseph Wessner says that what used to be called the Black River Fall Festival now goes by its acronym, LAFF. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, Clayton passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. She was born November 12, 1930 in Watertown, daughter of Leonard and Myrtle (Hayden) Bombard. In 1937 she moved with her parents and her sister, Shirley, to Clayton, where her parents purchased and operated what would become Bombards’ Cozy Inn on State Street.
Joanne C. Petrie, 54, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Joanne C. Petrie, age 54 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (Sept 20, 2022) at Notre Dame Church. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:30pm...
Brian Scott Mushtare, 63, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Brian Scott Mushtare, 63, was pronounced dead on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home. Brian was born on May 9, 1959 in Lowville the son of the late Edward W. and Genevieve “Genny” (LaFlair) Mushtare. He attended Lowville Academy and worked for AMF Manufacturing for a few years.
Your Turn: feedback on reenactments, CitiBus change & trade school vs. college
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun laws, historical reenactments may be in jeopardy. That’s because antique weapons are now subject to the same regulations as their modern counterparts:. This is what happens when people who don’t understand guns write gun laws. Sarah Moore.
