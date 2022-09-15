ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROC the Block Employment Fair returns this weekend: ‘Food, music and jobs’

By Ally Peters
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for a new job? You’re in luck! A ROC the Block Employment Fair is happening this Saturday at East High School.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can come out and connect with employers to learn about their company. But these aren’t your typical job fairs, these “block party-styled events” include music and food.

“My vision was to try to break the ice, create an atmosphere where it’s less about intimidating interviews and those kinds of things is more about exposure,” said Miguel Meléndez, the President of Rochester City Council.

“All of the employers that have been involved have real opportunities, whether their educational opportunities that lead to employment, or actual jobs that you can leave the ROC the Block Employment Fair with an opportunity in hand.”

Meléndez said he expects this weekend’s job fair to include 40-60 employers from the greater Rochester region.

“On the educational side, we have some of the trade unions that join us. We have Yamtep, which is a youth and adult manufacturing program,” Meléndez said. “On the employment side, it varies across the board. So we have manufacturers. Amazon comes out, Wegmans, your typical employers, and then we have a full list of 40 to 50, everything from nonprofit organizations that are looking for employees down to really, various manufacturing companies that are in the Rochester region.”

This is the 3rd ROC the Block Employment Fair of the year. Meléndez said each fair is in a different quad throughout the city.

“For me, these are important because I think this creates the opportunity for residents to be exposed to different employers creates a connection that maybe they wouldn’t otherwise be able to make. And I want to continue to get people back to work and into opportunities that make sense for them,” Meléndez said. “So this is really a networking event as well as a job fair.”

Dates of upcoming employment fairs:

  • Saturday, Sept 17th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at East High School on E. Main Street.
  • Saturday, October 15th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Wilson Foundation Academy on Genesee Street.

To learn more about the ROC the Block employment fairs, click here.

