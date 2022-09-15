Find vintage prints and artwork at this new local shop

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a new store in the Garland District where you can shop t-shirts and print art inspired by Spokane and the Northwest.

Vintage Print & Neon opens this Friday, September 16 at 914 W Garland Ave.

The shop is owned and operated by local artist Chris Bovey, who has sold his work in pop-up events and on Etsy.

At Vintage Print & Neon, you’ll find pieces that feature iconic Spokane landmarks and places.

The store itself reflects the neon signage that adorns the streets of the Garland District.

The grand opening for Vintage Print & Neon is happening Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Come by and enjoy free Scoop’s ice cream, Dick’s Hamburgers and you can get a free vintage t-shirt if you spend $100 or more.

The store will also offering printmaking classes and you can print your own t-shirt for $30.

For more information, follow Vintage Print & Neon on Facebook and Instagram.

