Mayor Adams: Migrant Crisis Facing a ‘Breaking Point’

By Terry Trahim
 5 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams says New York City must reassess how it handles the migrant crisis, as asylum seekers continue to arrive on buses from Texas.

“In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward, the city’s system is nearing its breaking point,” Mayor Adams said in a statement.

The mayor said his administration remains focused on supporting the families that come to New York. But he said the city is facing a “reality that no city official, advocate, or court ever could have contemplated.”

