NY Man Faces Felony For Mother’s Day ‘Prank’ on Ex-Employer
An upstate New York man went too far as he apparently wanted to settle a score with his former employer. He's now admitting his 'prank' wasn't harmless after New York State Police arrested him on a felony charge. The incident dates back to Mother's Day of this year and involved...
Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
Corn Mazes, Apples, Mums and More! Fall Fun Has Arrived in Camden, NY
With temps starting to cool down in Central New York, we know what that means. Summer is slowly starting to come to a close and we are on to celebrating the next season, Fall. We live in such a wonderful place to be able to celebrate all of the things fall has to offer. Apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkins, mums. And, we're blessed to have some pretty incredible places locally to be able to do all of those things at. Some are a short drive away while others are in our back yard.
Sheriff’s Department: Have You Seen This 22-Year-Old Utica Man?
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica man who is wanted on weapons charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 22-year-old Keeshawn J. Rucker who is last known to be staying in Utica,...
8 Businesses That Could Replace Bed Bath and Beyond in New Hartford
The sad news was announced earlier this week that Bed Bath and Beyond in New Hartford is amongst the list of locations closing their doors this year. When that building becomes vacant - it gives the chance for something new to go in. What would you like to see move into that space in Consumer Square?
Uticon Celebrating The Love Of Comic Books And Pop Culture In Upstate New York
Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York and Utica. The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 17th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween
Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Teen Arrested After Woman Allegedly Shot in Utica
A teenager is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged shots fired incident in Utica. Police and fire department personnel from the Utica Police Department (UPD) and Utica Fire Department were called to the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately 3:30am on Sunday, September 4, 2022 after receiving a call about a shooting.
No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York
What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire
A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
55% of Mohawk Valley Vape Shops Failed Compliance Check; NYSP
Numerous complaints from parents and school officials have prompted local law enforcement to crack down on stores selling vape products to minors. Similar to alcohol compliance checks - which focus on stores checking ID's for alcohol sales - New York State Police launched 'Operation Vaporizer', targeting the sale of flavored vaporizers to minors, police officials said.
Another Upstate Student Charged with Making Bomb Threat Against School
Another Upstate New York student is facing serious charges in connection with a bomb threat at school. State Police say they've charged a 14-year-old student with a felony charge of Making a Terroristic Threat. It is a class-D level felony. Troopers say they responded to the Cobleskill-Richmondville High School in...
‘Tragic for Everyone Involved’, Utica PD Official Talks About Fatal Shooting Incident This Week
We're learning more about the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Utica man earlier this week. The fatal shooting has prompted two probes into the response of officers who encountered David Litts at his Neilson Street home armed with a knife, police have said. Litts...
Local School District Awarded Blue Ribbon by US Dept. of Education
The U.S. Department of Education named their 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday and one local district made the grade. New Hartford Senior High School is one of 297 schools throughout the country, and one of only 20 from New York State to receive Blue Ribbon status, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Scaneateles Middle School was the only other Central New York school to be named.
Is Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in New Hartford, New York?
Over the past year, we've heard a lot of announcements regarding large retail stores deciding to shift their focus and close stores. Bed, Bath and Beyond is one of those. In the last month, the company openly admitted that they are looking to stabilize finances and "turn around their declining sales."
You Could Win “Free Beer for a Year” at this Utica Beer Fest
What would you do if you could get free beer for an entire year? Quit your job? Get a divorce? Enter rehab? All great options! But first you gotta get to Baggs Square Brewing Company this Saturday for "Baggstoberfest"!. With a full lineup of activities, including live music and games,...
Central New Yorker Wins Nearly 20 Grand on Take 5 Lottery Ticket
5-9-21-23-29 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Speedway on Route 12 in Norwich and is worth $18,563.50. You better check your numbers if you played Take 5 on September 14. Evening Drawing NY Winner. There was another New York winner in the evening drawing. The winning numbers...
