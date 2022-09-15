ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, NY

96.9 WOUR

Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway

An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Corn Mazes, Apples, Mums and More! Fall Fun Has Arrived in Camden, NY

With temps starting to cool down in Central New York, we know what that means. Summer is slowly starting to come to a close and we are on to celebrating the next season, Fall. We live in such a wonderful place to be able to celebrate all of the things fall has to offer. Apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkins, mums. And, we're blessed to have some pretty incredible places locally to be able to do all of those things at. Some are a short drive away while others are in our back yard.
CAMDEN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Sheriff’s Department: Have You Seen This 22-Year-Old Utica Man?

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica man who is wanted on weapons charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 22-year-old Keeshawn J. Rucker who is last known to be staying in Utica,...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween

Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
CHITTENANGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Teen Arrested After Woman Allegedly Shot in Utica

A teenager is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged shots fired incident in Utica. Police and fire department personnel from the Utica Police Department (UPD) and Utica Fire Department were called to the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately 3:30am on Sunday, September 4, 2022 after receiving a call about a shooting.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York

What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire

A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

55% of Mohawk Valley Vape Shops Failed Compliance Check; NYSP

Numerous complaints from parents and school officials have prompted local law enforcement to crack down on stores selling vape products to minors. Similar to alcohol compliance checks - which focus on stores checking ID's for alcohol sales - New York State Police launched 'Operation Vaporizer', targeting the sale of flavored vaporizers to minors, police officials said.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

Local School District Awarded Blue Ribbon by US Dept. of Education

The U.S. Department of Education named their 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday and one local district made the grade. New Hartford Senior High School is one of 297 schools throughout the country, and one of only 20 from New York State to receive Blue Ribbon status, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Scaneateles Middle School was the only other Central New York school to be named.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in New Hartford, New York?

Over the past year, we've heard a lot of announcements regarding large retail stores deciding to shift their focus and close stores. Bed, Bath and Beyond is one of those. In the last month, the company openly admitted that they are looking to stabilize finances and "turn around their declining sales."
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

