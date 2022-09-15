Read full article on original website
Aggressive hydration does not improve clincal outcomes in acute pancreatitis
1. Compared to moderate fluid resuscitation, an aggressive regimen in acute pancreatitis patients did not result in improved clinical outcomes. 2. Aggressive fluid resuscitation was associated with a higher rate of fluid overload. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Acute pancreatitis is a medical emergency, where development into moderate...
Total antioxidant intake in diet inversely related to depression in adolescent girls
1. A higher cumulative power of antioxidants in the whole diet is linked with lower rates of depression in the sample of adolescent girls. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Depression is believed to become one of the top three most common disorders responsible for global disease burden by 2030. Adolescent girls have a prevalence of depression two fold of other age and sex groups. Oxidative stress may be a risk factor for depression and other psychological disorders. Antioxidants in the diet such as polyphenols, vitamins A, C and E help support the body’s antioxidant system and protect against oxidative damage. The dietary total antioxidant capacity (DTAC) is an indicator that determines the power of antioxidants in food against reactive compounds and has previously been found to be a protective facto for depression in postmenopausal women and healthy adults. This cross sectional study consistent of 741 adolescent girls sampled from various areas in Iran. Students were aged 12-18 and had no chronic disease. Dietary intakes were evaluated using the food frequency questionnaire (FFQ), and DTAC was calculated using the Nutrient Data Laboratory of USDA database. The Persian version of Beck’s Depression Inventory (BDI) was used to determine depression status. The BDI is a questionnaire with 21 items that has a score from 0-63, a score of <13 means the person is considered as not depressed and a score of >13 means the person is considered depressed. This study concluded that the individuals in the highest quartiles of DTAC had lower depression scores compared to those in the lowest quartiles (9.05 ± 8.1 vs. 12.1 ± 9.4; P = 0.01). An inverse correlation was seen between DTAC and depression score in the unadjusted model (β standardized = -0.107; P value = 0.003) as well as in models that adjusted for confounding factors such as age and energy intake (β standardized = -0.114; P value = 0.002) age, energy intake, physical activity and menstruation (β standardized = -0.108; P value = 0.005), and all the previous factors plus BMI percentile (β standardized = -0.108; P value = 0.005). Limitations of this study include its cross-sectional design, resulting in inability to assume a cause relationship. The FFQ is also prone to measurement error. Additionally, specific symptoms of depression were not studied. Specific features like appetite and fatigue may have associations with DTAC quartiles. Overall, this study found that a higher DTAC is associated with lower rates of depression in adolescent girls.
Polypill strategy reduces the risk of cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction
1. A polypill consisting of aspirin, ramipril, and atorvastatin reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction (MI). 2. Medication adherence was higher in patients receiving the polypill compared to usual care. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The incidence of recurrent ischemic events is...
Wellness Check: Sleep
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, surgeries for sleep apnea showed improvements in obstructive sleep apnea symptoms as well as blood pressure. 2. Furthermore, there were significant decreases in blood pressure in both eastern and western countries, with no significant differences between the two demographic groups. Evidence Rating Level:...
Seasonal Variations in Upper Airway Microbiome Impact Asthma
When specific networks of bacteria are present in the upper airway microbiome during a respiratory illness, particularly during the fall, the risk for an exacerbation is increased in children with asthma, according to a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Susan V. Lynch, PhD, and colleagues...
Improving Suicide Risk Screening to Help Identify Patients at Highest Risk
“Suicide risk screening in primary care results in very high false-positive rates, according to previous research,” explains Craig J. Bryan, PsyD, ABPP. “More than 95% of patients who screen positive on the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) do not attempt or die by suicide. These false positives can lead to misallocation of limited clinical and treatment resources and potentially increase patient exposure to risks associated with unnecessary treatment (eg, medication side effects and additional financial costs). Improving the accuracy of suicide risk screening can therefore help focus treatments and interventions to those patients who have the greatest need.”
Docetaxel-Related Adverse Events Depend On Castration Status?
Neutropenia and febrile neutropenia (FN), which are docetaxel-related adverse effects (AEs), can be fatal. The castration status may impact the frequency of hematologic adverse events, according to a recent in vivo investigation. For a study, researchers sought to determine how the castration status of patients with metastatic prostate cancer (mPCa) affected the frequency of docetaxel-related adverse events (AE).
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
Therapeutic Spotlight: Cushing's Syndrome
Supraphysiological exposure to glucocorticoids causes Cushing's syndrome, which is linked to considerable morbidity and death. The pathophysiology involves either autonomous cortisol overproduction, w...
U.S. Task Force Recommends All Adults Under 65 Be Screened For Anxiety
The advisory group said the new guidance can help identify these conditions early so people can be connected to care.
As A Lymphodepletion Therapy Prior to Tisagenlecleucel, Bendamustine Is Safe and Effective
B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas that have relapsed or become resistant to treatment are often treated using anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy (CAR-T); nonetheless, many patients do not react to CAR-T and/or develop side effects. A crucial element of CAR-T that improves CAR-T-cell engraftment, expansion, cytotoxicity, and durability is lymphodepleting chemotherapy. However, for a study, researchers predicted that the lymphodepletion protocol might compromise the security and effectiveness of CAR-T.
How Is Cervical Cancer Advancing to Stage IV in The USA?
Cervical cancer, stage IVA-B (remote stage) according to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), is an uncommon diagnosis with a 17% 5-year survival rate and few curative options. For a study, researchers sought to examine the trends in distant stage cervical cancer in the USA and to pinpoint potential contributing variables.
Immunotherapy for Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer with Unresectable Stage III
Concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CCRT) and adjuvant durvalumab are the recommended treatments for people with stage III non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, despite the increased chance of survival provided by immunotherapy in this situation, just one-third of patients were alive and disease-free at 5 years. Therefore, to improve patient outcomes in that situation, novel treatment approaches were being developed, including immunotherapy concurrent with CCRT and/or sequential chemoradiotherapy, consolidation immunotherapy after sequential chemoradiotherapy, and various anti-programmed cell death protein 1/programmed death-ligand 1 [anti-PD-(L)1] antibodies.
Osimertinib Resistance in Hispanics with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Mutant EGFR
Patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer are eligible for first-line treatment with osimertinib, a third-generation EGFR-TKI inhibitor (NSCLC). In addition, it is the treatment of choice for people who have T790M mutations and show signs of illness progression or deterioration. Despite the extensive research on the drug’s efficacy and safety in clinical trials and observational studies, data on the outcomes of Osimertinib treatment in Hispanic patients is limited. That study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of first-line Osimertinib in a population of Hispanic patients with NSCLC, focusing on outcomes following disease progression. Hispanic individuals with EGFR-mutated NSCLC are the focus of this retrospective cohort study conducted at multiple sites across the globe. Researchers found that patients with metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC were identified and enrolled if they received Osimertinib (80mg/day until evidence of disease progression or severe adverse effects). Those individuals with disease progression had tumor samples, or liquid biopsies analyzed using NGS. Progression-free survival was the primary endpoint, with overall survival after progression as an additional endpoint. The median age was 59 years old among 94 patients from the United States of America, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Chile who participated. Both EGFR Exon 19 deletions and EGFR pL858R point mutations were found. The 95% CI for the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 14.4 months. The most frequent metastatic sites were the lungs/pleura and lymph nodes. The median time to death after progression was 7.73 months (95% CI, 4.07-9.85). The existence of liver metastases at diagnosis and a tumor mutational burden of more than 5 mut/Mb were factors that reduced PFS. Many individuals in this cohort developed resistance despite the treatment’s efficacy, and several mechanisms of resistance were identified, including mutations that can be addressed by other therapies.
Step Count in Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Patients
This research aimed to create and evaluate an algorithm for detecting steps in people with lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) using accelerometer data. The first goal was to describe a method for step detection from accelerations measured at the wrist, hip, lower back, thigh, and ankle. The second goal was to evaluate the method’s accuracy while walking with and without walking aids and while performing other activities. Patients with LSS often experience a decline in their walking abilities; however, there is currently no validated test to evaluate this aspect of their daily functioning. About 30 people with LSS wore accelerometers at 5 distinct wear sites and completed a standardized mobility protocol that includes walking with and without walking aids and non-walking activities. As a follow-up to the aforementioned walk tests, a system was developed for optimal step detection and compared to an observed gold standard of step count. By applying the step detection method to accelerations felt in the lower back, hip, thigh, and ankle, they could obtain a reliable step count even when walking for extended periods without using any assistive devices. When using mobility assistance, accuracy decreased everywhere except the ankle. Accelerometers on the thigh and ankle were prone to inaccurately detecting steps during cycling, while the wrist delivered the highest inaccurate step count overall. The most precise step count came from the accelerometer worn on the ankle, although it incorrectly recorded steps taken while doing other activities. Further development and testing under free-living conditions are warranted because the developed step detection method shows promise as a measure of walking activity.
Movement and Cognition ‘Inherently Related’ in Relapsing-Remitting MS
Cognitive and motor function in MS are inherently related, and a multifaceted strategy may improve evaluation of deficits in these domains, even in early MS. “Cognitive and motor symptoms often happen concurrently in patients with MS, and several studies have found a correlation between cognitive dysfunction and slower gait speed, poorer walking endurance, higher step length variability, and increased fall frequency,” Maria A. Rocca, MD, explains. “However, the reason for this correlation is unclear.”
Patients & Physicians Have Discordant Views of AD Symptoms
The symptoms driving negative sentiment in patients with atopic dermatitis are discordantly represented in the scientific literature. Patient and physician perspectives on the symptoms driving negative sentiment in atopic dermatitis (AD) are not aligned, according to Claire Feeney, PhD. She and her colleagues conducted a novel study comparing AD symptom terminology most frequently used in social media with that most frequently appearing in the scientific literature. The study was published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.
COVID-19 Severe Outcomes Risk with RA and Phenotypic Subgroups
Although severe COVID-19 has been linked to rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the role of RA phenotypes in this connection has been understudied. This study’s primary objective was to examine the correlations between RA and interstitial lung disease phenotypes, serostatus, and bone erosions of COVID-19 severity. Researchers conducted a retrospective, comparative, multicentre cohort study at the Mayo Clinic and the Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the United States. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who had COVID-19 between March 1, 2020, and June 6, 2021, and who met 2010 American College of Rheumatology/European League Against Rheumatism classification criteria were matched 1:5 with patients without rheumatoid arthritis based on age, sex, and calendar date (comparators). Electronic health records from the Mayo Clinic and the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston provided the data. They looked at subsets of RA patients based on phenotypic criteria such as the presence of rheumatoid arthritis-associated interstitial lung disease, seropositivity (for anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide, rheumatoid factor, or both), and the presence of bone erosions. Hospitalization or death from COVID-19 qualified as severe. They compared RA and its subsets to a control group and used Cox regression to estimate hazard ratios (HR) for severe COVID-19. During the study period, investigators found 582 RA patients and 2875 healthy controls who tested positive for COVID-19. About 421 (72%) of 582 were female, and 161 (28%) were male; the mean age was 62 [SD 14] years; 457 (79%) were White, 65 (11%) were Hispanic or Latino, and 41 (7%) were Black. Interstitial lung disease affected 50 (9%) of 582 RA patients, seropositivity was found in 388 (68%) of 568, and 159 (27%) of RA patients experienced bone erosions. Out of 582 RA patients, 126 (22%), experienced severe COVID-19, compared to 363 (13%), in the control group. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis were at increased risk for severe COVID-19, with a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.75 (95% CI 1.45-2.11). Interstitial lung illness caused by rheumatoid arthritis increased the risk of severe COVID-19 by a factor of 2.50 (1.66-3.77), compared to the control group. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19 (hazard ratio [HR] 1.97 [95% CI 1.58-2.46]) or who had the erosive disease (1.93 [1.41-2.63]) had a greater probability of developing severe COVID-19. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis, regardless of phenotypic subtype, were at higher risk for severe COVID-19, and this was especially true for those with interstitial lung disease. These results raised the possibility that the presence of interstitial lung disease in individuals with rheumatoid arthritis, or the therapy for it, was a major factor in the development of catastrophic COVID-19 outcomes.
