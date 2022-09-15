ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gap cutting 500 corporate jobs amid sales slump

SAN FRANCISCO — In a bid to offset declining sales, Gap Inc. confirmed Tuesday it is cutting about 500 corporate jobs. The embattled San Francisco-based clothing retailer has endured a series of recent setbacks, including issues with product assortment at its Old Navy brand, which accounted for more than half the company’s 2021 sales, CNBC reported.
