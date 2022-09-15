Read full article on original website
Gap cutting 500 corporate jobs amid sales slump
SAN FRANCISCO — In a bid to offset declining sales, Gap Inc. confirmed Tuesday it is cutting about 500 corporate jobs. The embattled San Francisco-based clothing retailer has endured a series of recent setbacks, including issues with product assortment at its Old Navy brand, which accounted for more than half the company’s 2021 sales, CNBC reported.
NY lays out rules for growing cannabis at home post-legalization
The New York Cannabis Control Board approved regulations for growing cannabis at home for medical patients and caregivers on Tuesday. Non-patients will have to get cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries.
