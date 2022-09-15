ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYyUl_0hwTlsI200

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wednesday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead on Missouri-291.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge vehicle was driving west on the MO-58 and failed to stop at a stop sign, travelling into the path of a 2009 Mercedes-Benz heading north.

The Mercedes struck the Dodge in the driver’s side, sending the driver of the Dodge, Ribhi Elghussain, to the hospital. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

