Read full article on original website
Related
Science Focus
Given the immense time period that dinosaurs existed for, why did none of them develop sentience?
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. One thing that sets humans apart from other animals – as far as we know – is that we are sentient. Not only do we have large brains and keen intelligence, but we...
Scientists think they have found a solution to one of the oldest problems in the universe
It’s one of the oldest problems in the universe: Since matter and antimatter annihilate each other on contact, and both forms of matter existed at the moment of the big bang, why is there a universe made primarily of matter rather than nothing at all? Where did all the antimatter go?“The fact that our current-day universe is dominated by matter remains among the most perplexing, longstanding mysteries in modern physics,” University of California, Riverside professor of physics and astronomy Yanou Cui said in a statement shared this week. “A subtle imbalance or asymmetry between matter and antimatter in the...
Scientists detected new phases of water acting like neither a liquid nor a solid
Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that water behaves neither like a liquid nor a solid in a single molecule layer and that under extreme pressures, it becomes electrically conductive. Water normally expands when it freezes, and it has a high boiling point. However, the new research demonstrates...
physiciansweekly.com
Total antioxidant intake in diet inversely related to depression in adolescent girls
1. A higher cumulative power of antioxidants in the whole diet is linked with lower rates of depression in the sample of adolescent girls. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Depression is believed to become one of the top three most common disorders responsible for global disease burden by 2030. Adolescent girls have a prevalence of depression two fold of other age and sex groups. Oxidative stress may be a risk factor for depression and other psychological disorders. Antioxidants in the diet such as polyphenols, vitamins A, C and E help support the body’s antioxidant system and protect against oxidative damage. The dietary total antioxidant capacity (DTAC) is an indicator that determines the power of antioxidants in food against reactive compounds and has previously been found to be a protective facto for depression in postmenopausal women and healthy adults. This cross sectional study consistent of 741 adolescent girls sampled from various areas in Iran. Students were aged 12-18 and had no chronic disease. Dietary intakes were evaluated using the food frequency questionnaire (FFQ), and DTAC was calculated using the Nutrient Data Laboratory of USDA database. The Persian version of Beck’s Depression Inventory (BDI) was used to determine depression status. The BDI is a questionnaire with 21 items that has a score from 0-63, a score of <13 means the person is considered as not depressed and a score of >13 means the person is considered depressed. This study concluded that the individuals in the highest quartiles of DTAC had lower depression scores compared to those in the lowest quartiles (9.05 ± 8.1 vs. 12.1 ± 9.4; P = 0.01). An inverse correlation was seen between DTAC and depression score in the unadjusted model (β standardized = -0.107; P value = 0.003) as well as in models that adjusted for confounding factors such as age and energy intake (β standardized = -0.114; P value = 0.002) age, energy intake, physical activity and menstruation (β standardized = -0.108; P value = 0.005), and all the previous factors plus BMI percentile (β standardized = -0.108; P value = 0.005). Limitations of this study include its cross-sectional design, resulting in inability to assume a cause relationship. The FFQ is also prone to measurement error. Additionally, specific symptoms of depression were not studied. Specific features like appetite and fatigue may have associations with DTAC quartiles. Overall, this study found that a higher DTAC is associated with lower rates of depression in adolescent girls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
physiciansweekly.com
Wellness Check: Sleep
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, surgeries for sleep apnea showed improvements in obstructive sleep apnea symptoms as well as blood pressure. 2. Furthermore, there were significant decreases in blood pressure in both eastern and western countries, with no significant differences between the two demographic groups. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Seasonal Variations in Upper Airway Microbiome Impact Asthma
When specific networks of bacteria are present in the upper airway microbiome during a respiratory illness, particularly during the fall, the risk for an exacerbation is increased in children with asthma, according to a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Susan V. Lynch, PhD, and colleagues...
Scientists discover bacteria that can use light to 'breathe' electricity
Did you know that bacteria in the natural world breathe by exhaling excess electrons, causing an intrinsic electrical grid? In a new study, Yale University researchers discovered that light could supercharge this electronic activity within biofilm bacteria, yielding an up to a 100-fold increase in electrical conductivity, according to a press release published by the institution earlier this month.
physiciansweekly.com
Improving Suicide Risk Screening to Help Identify Patients at Highest Risk
“Suicide risk screening in primary care results in very high false-positive rates, according to previous research,” explains Craig J. Bryan, PsyD, ABPP. “More than 95% of patients who screen positive on the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) do not attempt or die by suicide. These false positives can lead to misallocation of limited clinical and treatment resources and potentially increase patient exposure to risks associated with unnecessary treatment (eg, medication side effects and additional financial costs). Improving the accuracy of suicide risk screening can therefore help focus treatments and interventions to those patients who have the greatest need.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Can we live longer? Physicist makes discovery about telomeres
With the aid of physics and a minuscule magnet, researchers have discovered a new structure of telomeric DNA. Telomeres are sometimes seen as the key to living longer. They protect genes from damage but get a bit shorter each time a cell divides. If they become too short, the cell dies. The new discovery will help us understand aging and disease.
Phys.org
380-million-year-old heart illuminates evolutionary history
Researchers have discovered a 380-million-year-old heart—the oldest ever found—alongside a separate fossilized stomach, intestine and liver in an ancient jawed fish, shedding new light on the evolution of our own bodies. The new research, published today in Science, found that the position of the organs in the body...
Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment
We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
physiciansweekly.com
Osimertinib Resistance in Hispanics with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Mutant EGFR
Patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer are eligible for first-line treatment with osimertinib, a third-generation EGFR-TKI inhibitor (NSCLC). In addition, it is the treatment of choice for people who have T790M mutations and show signs of illness progression or deterioration. Despite the extensive research on the drug’s efficacy and safety in clinical trials and observational studies, data on the outcomes of Osimertinib treatment in Hispanic patients is limited. That study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of first-line Osimertinib in a population of Hispanic patients with NSCLC, focusing on outcomes following disease progression. Hispanic individuals with EGFR-mutated NSCLC are the focus of this retrospective cohort study conducted at multiple sites across the globe. Researchers found that patients with metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC were identified and enrolled if they received Osimertinib (80mg/day until evidence of disease progression or severe adverse effects). Those individuals with disease progression had tumor samples, or liquid biopsies analyzed using NGS. Progression-free survival was the primary endpoint, with overall survival after progression as an additional endpoint. The median age was 59 years old among 94 patients from the United States of America, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Chile who participated. Both EGFR Exon 19 deletions and EGFR pL858R point mutations were found. The 95% CI for the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 14.4 months. The most frequent metastatic sites were the lungs/pleura and lymph nodes. The median time to death after progression was 7.73 months (95% CI, 4.07-9.85). The existence of liver metastases at diagnosis and a tumor mutational burden of more than 5 mut/Mb were factors that reduced PFS. Many individuals in this cohort developed resistance despite the treatment’s efficacy, and several mechanisms of resistance were identified, including mutations that can be addressed by other therapies.
physiciansweekly.com
For RCC, No Survival Benefit With Adjuvant Nivolumab & Ipilimumab
Results from the phase 3 Checkmate 914 trial demonstrate that adjuvant treatment with nivolumab/ipilimumab does not improve survival in patients with stage II-III localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have a substantial risk for post-nephrectomy relapse. Patients with stage II-III localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) have a substantial risk for...
IFLScience
Scientists Reverse The Aging Of Skeletal Muscle In Longevity Breakthrough
Hallmarks of aging in muscle cells have been reversed by the overexpression of a specific protein called NANOG. The finding by scientists from University at Buffalo shows how NANOG can reverse cellular aging in muscle cells without having to reprogram the cells to a more stem cell-like state, which has been an approach in the past in the search to reverse cellular aging.
physiciansweekly.com
Movement and Cognition ‘Inherently Related’ in Relapsing-Remitting MS
Cognitive and motor function in MS are inherently related, and a multifaceted strategy may improve evaluation of deficits in these domains, even in early MS. “Cognitive and motor symptoms often happen concurrently in patients with MS, and several studies have found a correlation between cognitive dysfunction and slower gait speed, poorer walking endurance, higher step length variability, and increased fall frequency,” Maria A. Rocca, MD, explains. “However, the reason for this correlation is unclear.”
physiciansweekly.com
As A Lymphodepletion Therapy Prior to Tisagenlecleucel, Bendamustine Is Safe and Effective
B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas that have relapsed or become resistant to treatment are often treated using anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy (CAR-T); nonetheless, many patients do not react to CAR-T and/or develop side effects. A crucial element of CAR-T that improves CAR-T-cell engraftment, expansion, cytotoxicity, and durability is lymphodepleting chemotherapy. However, for a study, researchers predicted that the lymphodepletion protocol might compromise the security and effectiveness of CAR-T.
physiciansweekly.com
How Is Cervical Cancer Advancing to Stage IV in The USA?
Cervical cancer, stage IVA-B (remote stage) according to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), is an uncommon diagnosis with a 17% 5-year survival rate and few curative options. For a study, researchers sought to examine the trends in distant stage cervical cancer in the USA and to pinpoint potential contributing variables.
Scientists claim nanogenerators could produce significant electricity from sea waves
Wave power from the sea has a lot of potential as a renewable energy source, but it is still not widely used. However, it may soon receive the boost it needs to become commercially viable thanks to a new invention made up of tiny generators that rely on the triboelectric effect, according to an article published by New Scientist on Friday.
physiciansweekly.com
Step Count in Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Patients
This research aimed to create and evaluate an algorithm for detecting steps in people with lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) using accelerometer data. The first goal was to describe a method for step detection from accelerations measured at the wrist, hip, lower back, thigh, and ankle. The second goal was to evaluate the method’s accuracy while walking with and without walking aids and while performing other activities. Patients with LSS often experience a decline in their walking abilities; however, there is currently no validated test to evaluate this aspect of their daily functioning. About 30 people with LSS wore accelerometers at 5 distinct wear sites and completed a standardized mobility protocol that includes walking with and without walking aids and non-walking activities. As a follow-up to the aforementioned walk tests, a system was developed for optimal step detection and compared to an observed gold standard of step count. By applying the step detection method to accelerations felt in the lower back, hip, thigh, and ankle, they could obtain a reliable step count even when walking for extended periods without using any assistive devices. When using mobility assistance, accuracy decreased everywhere except the ankle. Accelerometers on the thigh and ankle were prone to inaccurately detecting steps during cycling, while the wrist delivered the highest inaccurate step count overall. The most precise step count came from the accelerometer worn on the ankle, although it incorrectly recorded steps taken while doing other activities. Further development and testing under free-living conditions are warranted because the developed step detection method shows promise as a measure of walking activity.
Comments / 0