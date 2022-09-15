Read full article on original website
knau.org
Victims of plane crash near Seligman identified
Coconino County Sheriff’s officials have identified the victims of a plane crash last week north of Seligman. They say Chad and Brandi Wilson, both 42 years old, from Wichita Falls, Texas were killed Tuesday when the plane went off radar in a remote area as they were flying to Las Vegas.
knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for Northern Arizona
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Northern Arizona through Thursday as a low-pressure system impacts the region. Forecasters expect widespread showers and thunderstorms to hit Northern Arizona Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the greatest potential for flash flooding across Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties, especially in recent wildfire burn scars.
