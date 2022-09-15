U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near the Texas-Mexico border disrupted five human smuggling events on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in the arrests of 20 people. The first incident happened Monday morning in the border town of Mission, Texas. McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested four people who said they were in the U.S. illegally. But during processing, agents discovered that one of the subjects, a female, was actually a U.S. citizen who had lied about her identity and had prior migrant smuggling charges.

MISSION, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO