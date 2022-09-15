Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis, other Florida officials hit with class action lawsuit by migrants flown to Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials are facing a class action lawsuit filed by migrants who were flown to Massachusetts last week. The case, filed in the District of Massachusetts Tuesday, names the State of Florida, the Department of Transportation, its secretary, Jared W. Perdue, as well as the governor – both in their official and personal capacities.
Record requests based on 2020 election fraud belief surges in Oregon
County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from "the big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they're already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon's 36 counties to speak...
Massachusetts car dealership accused of illegally overcharging based on race
A Massachusetts car dealership illegally charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it did for white customers, the state attorney general's office said in a lawsuit announced Monday. The complaint filed in Essex Superior Court alleges that Jaffarian...
Texas sheriff investigating DeSantis says Americans should 'embrace' migrant surge, give them jobs
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who opened a criminal investigation this week into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, said Tuesday that the solution to the ongoing migrant crisis is to open up more legal pathways for people to come to the United States. "At some point, you’re going to have...
Lanternflies from China causing millions of dollars in damage to US agriculture: expert
The invasive spotted lanternfly that has been popping up across the United States has been killing grapevines and destroying other crops, causing millions of dollars in damage to the U.S. agriculture industry, an expert told Fox News on Tuesday. Forrest Galante, outdoor adventurer and expert on the inch-long, polka-dotted insect...
DeSantis’ office hits back after class action suit from migrants, reveals 'consent form' they allegedly signed
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday slammed a class action lawsuit filed by illegal immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week, saying the journey was done on a voluntary basis. The lawsuit, filed in the District of Massachusetts, alleges that DeSantis and others "designed and executed...
Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police
Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert blasts 'gaping a--hole' Ron DeSantis
CBS’ "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert accused "gaping a—hole" Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of "kidnapping" illegal immigrants while ranting about the Florida leader on Monday night. Among the many topics in his opening monologue, one subject included an update on DeSantis after he moved 50 illegal immigrants to...
Florida Democratic mayor says illegal immigrants 'welcomed' in his city
Gainesville, Florida Mayor Lauren Poe says illegal immigrants are welcome in his town. "Instead of sending families fleeing violence in Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard, bring them to Gainesville, along with the $12m," Poe, a Democrat, said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. His statement follows Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis...
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Rhode Island mayor's home: police
Two bodies were found "severely decomposed" in the Woonsocket home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the residence on Monday. The home was surrounded by police cars on Monday night.
MA car dealer denies racial discrimination allegations
Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state of illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday that the complaint alleges...
Illinois Democrat facing federal bribery charges tied to red light cameras
An Illinois state senator is facing federal bribery charges involving an alleged red-light camera scheme. Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, is accused of asking for a bribe from "Company A," a Chicago-area entity that provided automated traffic enforcement systems, commonly known as "red-light cameras." These cameras enabled municipalities to enforce traffic violations and issue traffic-violation tickets.
Texas border agents bust multiple human smuggling attempts leading to 20 arrests
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near the Texas-Mexico border disrupted five human smuggling events on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in the arrests of 20 people. The first incident happened Monday morning in the border town of Mission, Texas. McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested four people who said they were in the U.S. illegally. But during processing, agents discovered that one of the subjects, a female, was actually a U.S. citizen who had lied about her identity and had prior migrant smuggling charges.
Texas judge tosses disciplinary lawsuit against state attorney general's top aide
A district judge dismissed a lawsuit that the State Bar of Texas filed against Brent Webster, a top aide to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who worked on a case to overturn the 2020 presidential election in four states. Judge John Youngblood ruled that the court lacks jurisdiction due to...
Tennessee man wielding machete outside McDonald's has alleged history of similar altercations
A Tennessee man was arrested after he allegedly hit someone outside a McDonald's in Memphis and got into a standoff with police. The suspect, 30-year-old Tevin D. Garrett, has a history of threatening people in or near local restaurants. Police approached Garrett, who was holding a machete, with guns drawn...
Illinois man found dead morning after asking group of people to be quieter: police
An Illinois man was found dead the morning after he asked a group of people gathered along Lake Michigan to keep the noise down, police said. The group of people were gathered at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along the shoreline after midnight on Saturday, September 17. A 45-year-old man...
Montana to comply with court order allowing transgender birth certificate changes without surgery
Montana’s health department on Monday said it would comply with a judge’s ruling that allows transgender people to change their gender on their birth certificates. The announcement came after District Court Judge Michael Moses blocked SB280, a state law passed last year by the Republican-controlled legislature that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates without undergoing surgery.
South Dakota citizens being credited with preventing kidnapping, concerned residents warned police
Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the...
Adnan Syed: Evidence that freed Maryland accused killer had been available since 1999, 'Serial' creator says
Most or all of the evidence that led to accused killer Adnan Syed being freed from a Maryland prison and his conviction tossed has been available for more than two decades, said the creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free him. In a new episode of the "Serial" podcast...
