Texas State

Fox News

Ron DeSantis, other Florida officials hit with class action lawsuit by migrants flown to Massachusetts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials are facing a class action lawsuit filed by migrants who were flown to Massachusetts last week. The case, filed in the District of Massachusetts Tuesday, names the State of Florida, the Department of Transportation, its secretary, Jared W. Perdue, as well as the governor – both in their official and personal capacities.
Fox News

Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police

Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Fox News

MA car dealer denies racial discrimination allegations

Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state of illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday that the complaint alleges...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Illinois Democrat facing federal bribery charges tied to red light cameras

An Illinois state senator is facing federal bribery charges involving an alleged red-light camera scheme. Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, is accused of asking for a bribe from "Company A," a Chicago-area entity that provided automated traffic enforcement systems, commonly known as "red-light cameras." These cameras enabled municipalities to enforce traffic violations and issue traffic-violation tickets.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Texas border agents bust multiple human smuggling attempts leading to 20 arrests

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near the Texas-Mexico border disrupted five human smuggling events on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in the arrests of 20 people. The first incident happened Monday morning in the border town of Mission, Texas. McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested four people who said they were in the U.S. illegally. But during processing, agents discovered that one of the subjects, a female, was actually a U.S. citizen who had lied about her identity and had prior migrant smuggling charges.
MISSION, TX
Fox News

Montana to comply with court order allowing transgender birth certificate changes without surgery

Montana’s health department on Monday said it would comply with a judge’s ruling that allows transgender people to change their gender on their birth certificates. The announcement came after District Court Judge Michael Moses blocked SB280, a state law passed last year by the Republican-controlled legislature that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on their birth certificates without undergoing surgery.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

