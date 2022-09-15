Read full article on original website
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies awardZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
JFRD: 6 injured after JTA bus crash on Arlington Expressway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that all lanes are closed after a major crash on the Arlington Expressway at Cesery Boulevard. Personnel with JFRD said that six people were injured in the crash and confirmed that a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus was involved. JTA...
8-month-old girl dies after being left in car, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-month-girl has died after she was left in a car for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, the commanding officer for the homicide unit, said officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road, which is off Broward Road on the Northside, around 2:22 p.m.
JSO investigating suspicious death of woman in Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was contacted to assist Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at a home on 1500 W. 33rd St. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Inside the home, a woman was found dead and JSO...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old charged with murder in woman’s death, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. According to a news release from JSO, the woman “appeared to have suffered...
Orange Park police investigating crash involving car, pedestrian at Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Orange Park. Motorists are asked, if possible, to avoid the area of Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives as officers investigate the crash, the Orange Park Police Department said in a tweet. >>> STREAM...
Jacksonville officer’s gun firing was ‘unintentional’ in July shooting that killed man, SAO finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office said Monday it has finished the review of the death of a man who was fatally shot in July by a Jacksonville police officer. A letter from Assistant State Attorney Mark Caliel to Chief Paul Restivo of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office...
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates. Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating a City of Jacksonville department head over his...
UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe
Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
Three kilos of fentanyl seized by JSO, enough to kill 1.5 million people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it served a residential search warrant which resulted in three kilos of fentanyl being seized last week. According to the DEA, the three kilos of fentanyl seized is enough to kill up to 1.5 million people. In addition, JSO says .26...
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. Around 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the home on West 33rd Street to help the Jacksonville Fire...
First Coast News
Officials: Victim's mother doesn't want body cam video of Jacksonville officer-involved shooting released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement released Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office says that the Jacksonville deputy who shot and killed Bobby James Brown accidentally discharged his weapon. The incident was deemed "not criminal" by the SA's office, however, body camera footage of the incident will not be released...
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
17 people injured after a gangway disconnected from St. Marys dock while veterans were still on it
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In Camden County a group of veterans and their families are recovering tonight after part of a boat ramp collapsed today. It happened in St. Marys, Georgia at The Wheeler Street ramp on the St. Marys River. St. Marys city manager told me that around 10...
Multiple car crashes reported on I-95 in Jacksonville
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-95 Southbound and Northbound at Bowden Road. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has reported a major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 at the Old St. Augustine exit with multiple injuries. Delays are expected in the area as the scene is being investigated. More...
JSO: No foul play suspected after body found at Dog Wood Park on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found Monday evening at Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The dog park is located at 7407 Salisbury Road within a business park area. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, this is being investigated as...
News4Jax.com
Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
WOKV.com
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase A cyclist reported finding the suitcase with a head sticking out of it. (NCD)
Two injured in early morning Jacksonville North Estates area shooting
The man and woman are expected to be OK. Investigators believe they were at a party at the time of the shooting.
News4Jax.com
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
