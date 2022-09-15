ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

8-month-old girl dies after being left in car, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-month-girl has died after she was left in a car for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, the commanding officer for the homicide unit, said officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newberry Road, which is off Broward Road on the Northside, around 2:22 p.m.
Action News Jax

UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
News4Jax.com

Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
