cw34.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
cbs12.com
Photos: Tractor trailer filled with manure overturns in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tractor trailer overturned spilling its contents out on Jog road in West Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, sending a man to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the tractor trailer — filled with manure — overturned...
Crash involving tractor-trailer causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
cbs12.com
Photos: Firefighters cut open roof in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters had to cut open the roof of a truck on Monday morning to rescue a person stuck inside after a rollover crash. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units said firefighters from Batalion 3 responded to a rollover crash on I-95 North in Lake Worth Beach.
cbs12.com
Teen driver cited for rear-ending school bus on first day of school
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities cited a teen driver who crashed into a school bus on the first day of school. The juvenile driver from Greenacres received citations for failure to stop for a school bus and driving without a valid driver's license. The Palm Beach County...
cw34.com
Sheriff provides details of deputy-involved shooting incident at Martin County school
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder provided details of an investigation into an incident involving a Martin County Deputy, who accidentally fired a shot inside the Treasure Coast Classical Academy, a charter school in Stuart, yesterday afternoon. Fortunately, nobody was injured. The sheriff says...
cw34.com
Deputy investigating collision finds, arrests one of the parties at home, not at the scene
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash west of Boca Raton ended with only one of the people involved talking to a sheriff's deputy. The other is now charged with a lesser crime than hit and run. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. causing her...
cw34.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
wflx.com
Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle. At 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on Woolbright Road in the outside lane of travel, approaching the intersection of Wingfoot Drive.
cbs12.com
Tesla's autopilot feature at center of wrongful death lawsuit in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tesla's autopilot feature is at the center of a lawsuit that's going to trial in Palm Beach County this week. The lawsuit stems from a fatal crash just after 6 a.m. on State Road 7 in Delray Beach on March 1, 2019. The crash killed 50-year-old Jeremy Banner of Lake Worth Beach. He left behind a wife and three grown children.
Click10.com
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
10NEWS
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
cbs12.com
Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
cbs12.com
Deputy unintentionally fires gun at charter school in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy accidentally discharged their gun at a charter school in Stuart, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Investigators said the deputy was holding the gun when it went off in the SRO office at the Treasure Coast Classical Academy. There are no reported...
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
cbs12.com
PBSO investigating hit-and-run in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth. Investigators say a Ford F-150 was traveling Eastbound on 10th Ave. North near the intersection of Boutwell Road, when a pedestrian was crossing the street. Detectives say as the pedestrian...
Click10.com
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
cbs12.com
Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
cbs12.com
FDOH issues mosquito-borne illness advisory in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) advises residents of the sudden increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County on Tuesday. The FDOH said several sentinel chickens have tested positive for Flavivirus infections, causing the risk of transmission to humans...
cbs12.com
FDOT launches 'Be Rail Smart' Campaign to raise rail crossing safety awareness
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a story we continue to follow in South Florida: railroad safety, with Florida’s tracks being the 2nd deadliest per track mile in the country as of 2019. The concern has been front and center recently after we saw several months...
