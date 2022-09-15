WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tesla's autopilot feature is at the center of a lawsuit that's going to trial in Palm Beach County this week. The lawsuit stems from a fatal crash just after 6 a.m. on State Road 7 in Delray Beach on March 1, 2019. The crash killed 50-year-old Jeremy Banner of Lake Worth Beach. He left behind a wife and three grown children.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO