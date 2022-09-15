Read full article on original website
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe – What It Takes to Be a Good Frontman
Almost anyone who can sing can get onstage with a band and perform, but what does it take to really be a good frontman? Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe shared his two cents during a discussion on the Stoke the Fire podcast earlier this month. The dynamic of the...
How Dave Mustaine’s Oncologist Received a Co-Writing Credit on New Megadeth Album
Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying ... and the Dead! album is out now, and fans skimming the credits might notice an unfamiliar co-writer for one of the tracks. So who Tony Cmelak, who co-wrote "Dogs of Chernobyl" with Dave Mustaine? That would be the Megadeth leader's oncologist, who treated him for throat cancer.
Poll: What’s the Best Seether Album? – Vote Now
Are one of the most successful South African rock bands, and have been releasing albums for two decades now. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know this week is which of their records you think is the best in our Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Corey Taylor + Jim Root Considering Project Outside Slipknot + Stone Sour
Corey Taylor and Jim Root have worked together before outside of Slipknot, and it appears there's a possibility they might do so again. While speaking with Metal Hammer, Taylor revealed that he and Root have discussed potentially starting a new project together. Taylor and Root are both part of "the...
Trivium’s Matt Heafy – My Dream Is to Soundtrack the Next DOOM Game
Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has a longtime dream — one that even predates his aspirations of playing in a band. That dream is to create the soundtrack for a new DOOM game. “That’s been the dream before even playing the stage,” Heafy told us at Gamescom 2022. “When I played the first DOOM at 8- or 9-years-old, I was like, ‘I wanna make this kind of stuff.’ That’s a dream that’s sat there before Trivium.”
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands Him Highest U.K. Chart Position of Career
Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Patient Number 9, which was released on Sept. 9, has landed him the highest U.K. chart position of his career after debuting at No. 2 on the chart. The record is Osbourne's second solo release in the last decade, following 2020's Ordinary Man, which peaked at...
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Thinks Too Many Bands Are Touring at the Same Time – ‘It’s Hurting Everyone’
Ghost's Tobias Forge thinks that there are too many bands touring at the same time and "it's hurting everyone." Forge goes on to say that bands are suffering because of it which is why Ghost has decided to stay out of it. In an interview with Z93's The Morning After...
Ghost Fans Crash Spotify Live Servers, Band’s Appearance Canceled
As if it wasn't evident enough just how popular Ghost are, yesterday (Sept. 13), the group's fans crashed the Spotify Live servers due to overwhelming demand as they awaited a special appearance and Q&A session. Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that it was indeed Ghost fans responsible...
Oli Sykes Explains Why New Bring Me the Horizon Music Is Taking So Long
Back in 2019, Bring Me the Horizon revealed their plan for a four-EP series titled Post Human that would roll out over the course of a year. And while Post Human: Survival Horror arrived to solid fanfare and returns in October 2020, the second EP in the series has not yet arrived, despite the band releasing music over the past year. So what gives? Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes tells NME that the Post Human series is "still the plan," and he elaborates on why things have taken longer than expected to continue their musical vision.
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Ex-Megadeth Members ‘Not Concerned’ About Dave Mustaine’s Reaction to ‘MEGA Years’ Tour
Earlier this year, former Megadeth members David Ellefson and Jeff Young announced that they’ll be teaming up as the Kings of Thrash (alongside ex-guitarist Chris Poland) to embark on a four-show “MEGA Years” tour across the U.S. this fall. Despite what you might think, they’re not too worried about what Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine thinks about it.
Muse Drummer Names One of His Favorite Songs to Play Live
Muse took us a bit by surprise this year with just how heavy some of the songs on their new album Will of the People are. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, drummer Dominic Howard expressed how fun it is for them to perform their metal-leaning songs live, and named which of them is one of his favorites.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Reveals Pop-Punk Past, Covers Blink-182 With Anthony Vincent
Everyone has to start somewhere, and before Trivium's Matt Heafy delivered some of the most killer gutturals in metal, he actually was a pop-punk kid. Heafy shared his past while highlighting a new collaboration he did with Ten Second Songs mastermind Anthony Vincent, with the pair teaming up to cover Blink-182's "dammit" in 20 different styles.
‘The Voice’ Contestant Sings Huge Journey Hit, Everyone Is Blown Away
Season 22 of The Voice debuted Monday night (Sept. 20), and we might just have a contender for this year's title. As one of the first performers of the evening, Omar Jose Cardona wowed the coaches, earning a four-chair turn with a powerhouse vocal performance on Journey's '80s hit "Separate Ways."
John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry Drops Pop-Punk Song ‘Hate Me’
Jager Henry is the grandson of the late, great John Bonham, and he's continuing his family's musical legacy by creating his own songs. Today (Sept. 15), he's added to his catalog with a new pop-punk track called "Hate Me." Unlike his father Jason Bonham and his grandfather before him, Henry's...
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Didn’t Understand TikTok Until a Month Ago
A plethora of artists have had songs go viral this year on TikTok due to a variety of reasons, including Ghost. Funny enough, though, frontman Tobias Forge admitted that he didn't even understand how the video platform worked until about a month ago. Many of the songs that experienced a...
Foo Fighters Ready Their Very Own ‘Essential’ Best of Album
The Essential Foo Fighters, the first Essential collection from the Dave Grohl-led rock band, finds Foo Fighters joining other Sony Music artists venerated through Legacy Recordings' The Essential series of compilation albums. The Essential Foo Fighters was announced by Legacy this week (Sept. 14). Foo Fighters previously released another Greatest...
Goth Metal Icons Tristania Break Up After 26 Years, Share Statement
Goth metal icons Tristania have broken up after 26 years. The news came from a statement they posted on their social media under the title "Tristania Is No More." "After 26 years on the international metal scene, the members of Tristania have this week taken the heavy decision to call it a day," the band wrote, confirming that their upcoming scheduled performances, including a South American tour, have been canceled.
Revocation’s Dave Davidson Plays His Favorite Riffs
Revocation frontman Dave Davidson joins Loudwire’s Gear Factor to play his favorite riffs. The tech death master traverses genres from hard rock to classic metal before getting into Revocation’s own riffs. “As I started getting into more technical styles of guitar playing, of course I started getting into...
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds + Nico Vega’s Aja Volkman Are Separating
This past Friday (Sept. 16), Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist Dan Reynolds tweeted that he and his wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman, are splitting up. In his Twitter post (which you can see below via Reynold's Facebook reshare), Reynolds wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
