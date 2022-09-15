ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Seether Album? – Vote Now

Are one of the most successful South African rock bands, and have been releasing albums for two decades now. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know this week is which of their records you think is the best in our Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Blythe
Loudwire

Trivium’s Matt Heafy – My Dream Is to Soundtrack the Next DOOM Game

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has a longtime dream — one that even predates his aspirations of playing in a band. That dream is to create the soundtrack for a new DOOM game. “That’s been the dream before even playing the stage,” Heafy told us at Gamescom 2022. “When I played the first DOOM at 8- or 9-years-old, I was like, ‘I wanna make this kind of stuff.’ That’s a dream that’s sat there before Trivium.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

Ghost Fans Crash Spotify Live Servers, Band’s Appearance Canceled

As if it wasn't evident enough just how popular Ghost are, yesterday (Sept. 13), the group's fans crashed the Spotify Live servers due to overwhelming demand as they awaited a special appearance and Q&A session. Both Spotify Live and Ghost confirmed in tweets that it was indeed Ghost fans responsible...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bears#Songwriting#New American
Loudwire

Oli Sykes Explains Why New Bring Me the Horizon Music Is Taking So Long

Back in 2019, Bring Me the Horizon revealed their plan for a four-EP series titled Post Human that would roll out over the course of a year. And while Post Human: Survival Horror arrived to solid fanfare and returns in October 2020, the second EP in the series has not yet arrived, despite the band releasing music over the past year. So what gives? Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes tells NME that the Post Human series is "still the plan," and he elaborates on why things have taken longer than expected to continue their musical vision.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Muse Drummer Names One of His Favorite Songs to Play Live

Muse took us a bit by surprise this year with just how heavy some of the songs on their new album Will of the People are. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, drummer Dominic Howard expressed how fun it is for them to perform their metal-leaning songs live, and named which of them is one of his favorites.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
Loudwire

Foo Fighters Ready Their Very Own ‘Essential’ Best of Album

The Essential Foo Fighters, the first Essential collection from the Dave Grohl-led rock band, finds Foo Fighters joining other Sony Music artists venerated through Legacy Recordings' The Essential series of compilation albums. The Essential Foo Fighters was announced by Legacy this week (Sept. 14). Foo Fighters previously released another Greatest...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Goth Metal Icons Tristania Break Up After 26 Years, Share Statement

Goth metal icons Tristania have broken up after 26 years. The news came from a statement they posted on their social media under the title "Tristania Is No More." "After 26 years on the international metal scene, the members of Tristania have this week taken the heavy decision to call it a day," the band wrote, confirming that their upcoming scheduled performances, including a South American tour, have been canceled.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Revocation’s Dave Davidson Plays His Favorite Riffs

Revocation frontman Dave Davidson joins Loudwire’s Gear Factor to play his favorite riffs. The tech death master traverses genres from hard rock to classic metal before getting into Revocation’s own riffs. “As I started getting into more technical styles of guitar playing, of course I started getting into...
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds + Nico Vega’s Aja Volkman Are Separating

This past Friday (Sept. 16), Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist Dan Reynolds tweeted that he and his wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman, are splitting up. In his Twitter post (which you can see below via Reynold's Facebook reshare), Reynolds wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy