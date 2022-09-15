Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Root for the home team’: No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, OhioMike WhiteBowling Green, OH
sent-trib.com
Sydney Deal’s 67 leads Perrysburg to NLL title
OREGON — Perrysburg golfer Sydney Deal shot a 67 to lead the Yellow Jackets to a Northern Lakes League girls championship at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course Monday. Perrysburg shot 343 to defeat Anthony Wayne (366), Springfield (407), Napoleon (416), Sylvania Southview (426), Bowling Green (432) and Sylvania Northview (442). Maumee did not have enough golfers for a team score.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg runner-up, Schoenherr gets ace at NLL meet
OREGON — Perrysburg finished as Northern Lakes League runner-up behind champion Anthony Wayne in the league tournament at Eagles Landing Golf Course Monday. AW shot 274 to Perrysburg’s 305, followed by Sylvania Northview (309), Napoleon (334), Bowling Green (347), Maumee (352), Springfield (354) and Sylvania Southview (355). Perrysburg...
sent-trib.com
Lake football coach off job pending investigation
MILLBURY — The Lake High School football coach has been relieved of his duties while an investigation into improper communications is conducted. Josh Andrews is also the high school assistant principal. In a statement on Monday, the Lake administration said that Andrews has been relieved of his duties at...
sent-trib.com
Meyer becomes BGSU’s all-time attack leader
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eastwood High School graduate Katelyn Meyer is Bowling Green State University volleyball’s all-time leader in attack attemps. The team concluded the non-conference portion of the schedule, losing Michigan on Sunday, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22. In the first set, 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Meyer subbed in...
sent-trib.com
College Graduates
University of Findlay graduates were recognized in May for earning degrees. Madisen Borer, Bradner, received a Master of Occupational Therapy. Jeffrey Brower, Walbridge, received a Master of Science in Environmental, Safety, and Health Management. Brianna Castro, Bowling Green, received a Master of Arts in Professional Communication. Derek Downs, Bowling Green,...
sent-trib.com
Patriot Day at Penta
PERRYSBURG — On Sept. 9 at 8:40 a.m., students and staff in the Criminal Justice and Firefighter programs at Penta Career Center conducted a Patriot Day Ceremony. The ceremony included the national anthem, student remarks, a student read poem, an honor guard flag tribute and playing of taps. In addition, the VFW Walbridge Post 9963 conducted a 21-gun salute and the Maumee and Pemberville fire departments displayed the American flag between their ladder trucks.
sent-trib.com
BGSU softball brings in Gankosky, Jeffries
Bowling Green State University head softball coach Candace Fenton-Bockbrader has announced the additions of Erinn Gankosky and Jacob Jeffries to her staff. “Both coaches fit the positive culture and coaching philosophy that is embodied within the BGSU softball program, bringing advanced knowledge and skills to the athletes, as well as endless support on and off the field,” Fenton-Bockbrader said.
sent-trib.com
Falcon hockey picked third in CCHA
Bowling Green State University hockey has been picked to finish third in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association behind Minnesota State and Northern Michigan. Bowling Green, which welcomes 20 returners, will have three of their top four scorers from last year, including CCHA All-Rookie Team selection Austen Swankler (8 goals, 18 assists) with 26 points, Alex Barber (10 goals, 15 assists) with 25 points and Nathan Burke (16 goals, 7 assists) with 23.
sent-trib.com
Falcons beat Air Force on second half trifecta
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team exploded for three second-half goals Saturday, rolling along to a 3-1 win over Air Force in non-conference action at Cadet Soccer Stadium. BGSU junior midfielder Kyle Cusimano had a three-point night, scoring BGSU’s first goal and...
sent-trib.com
Bulldogs’ speed will present challenges for Falcons
Bowling Green State University football is riding high after the 34-31 overtime win over Marshall at Doyt Perry Stadium Saturday. Marshall (2-1) had defeated Notre Dame, 26-21, one week earlier in South Bend, Indiana. However, it will not get any easier for the Falcons this Saturday. Bowling Green returns to...
sent-trib.com
After marathon set, Eastwood gets sweep over Knights
PEMBERVILLE — When Eastwood senior setter Hailey Hodulik walks up to the serving line, the opposing defense better be on their toes. Hodulik had seven first set aces, including four on one service appearance, to help Eastwood win a marathon 68-point first set, 35-33 over Otsego, in a key Northern Buckeye Conference match Tuesday.
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the last week of August. The following inspections were done Aug. 29. Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Owens Community College -...
sent-trib.com
Marian E. Moschetti
Marian E. Moschetti, 87, Perrysburg, died Sept. 17, 2022. Marsh & Marsteller, Pemberville, is handling the arrangements.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: New BGSU gateway connects community and university
Bowling Green State University officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the new Alumni Gateway at the intersection of Thurstin Avenue and Court Street. The new gateway features an open-air plaza, fountain and inviting gathering areas in a park-like setting and highlights the generous contributions of BGSU alumni. #news...
sent-trib.com
Enjoy Evening Interludes at the library
Take an evening break and enjoy virtuoso performances from the BGSU College of Musical Arts students at the library, 251 N. Main St. The Wood County District Public Library is hosting Evening Interludes on Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Bowling Green Library Atrium. Performances will be: Oct. 3 and 17 and Nov. 14 and 21.
sent-trib.com
Student says BGSU oversold on-campus parking permits
I’m a freshman at Bowling Green State University, and I am also a Bowling Green local. While my parents live in town, I chose to live on campus for the authentic college experience. However, what I have found during my time as an on-campus student is that BGSU holds...
sent-trib.com
Stepping Up Ohio holds countywide meeting
Wood County will present Stepping Up Ohio countywide meeting, which will be held virtually on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will feature presentations on mental illness and the criminal justice population. The meeting will provide updates on the work Wood County has done since becoming a Stepping Up county...
sent-trib.com
ODOT to hold auction for Northwood, Wood County land
The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will conduct a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2’s headquarters, 317 E. Poe Road on Sept. 28. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin promptly at 1 p.m.
sent-trib.com
Betty Jeanne Jones
Betty Jeanne Jones, 95, passed away September 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Bowling Green Care Center surrounded by her family. She was born on December 17, 1926 in Deshler, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Falk) Johnson. She married Charles (Chuck) F. Jones on December 2, 1945 in Cygnet, Ohio.
sent-trib.com
BGSU students leading anti-hazing education during National Hazing Prevention Week
As part of National Hazing Prevention Week, Bowling Green State University students are leading education and outreach events about hazing prevention. From Sept. 18-24, a student-led committee comprised of representatives from BGSU student organizations, fraternities and sororities is planning a week of anti-hazing education for the campus community. The week...
