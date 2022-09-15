Bowling Green State University head softball coach Candace Fenton-Bockbrader has announced the additions of Erinn Gankosky and Jacob Jeffries to her staff. “Both coaches fit the positive culture and coaching philosophy that is embodied within the BGSU softball program, bringing advanced knowledge and skills to the athletes, as well as endless support on and off the field,” Fenton-Bockbrader said.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO