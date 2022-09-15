Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Root for the home team’: No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, OhioMike WhiteBowling Green, OH
Meyer becomes BGSU’s all-time attack leader
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eastwood High School graduate Katelyn Meyer is Bowling Green State University volleyball’s all-time leader in attack attemps. The team concluded the non-conference portion of the schedule, losing Michigan on Sunday, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22. In the first set, 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Meyer subbed in...
sent-trib.com
Sydney Deal’s 67 leads Perrysburg to NLL title
OREGON — Perrysburg golfer Sydney Deal shot a 67 to lead the Yellow Jackets to a Northern Lakes League girls championship at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course Monday. Perrysburg shot 343 to defeat Anthony Wayne (366), Springfield (407), Napoleon (416), Sylvania Southview (426), Bowling Green (432) and Sylvania Northview (442). Maumee did not have enough golfers for a team score.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg runner-up, Schoenherr gets ace at NLL meet
OREGON — Perrysburg finished as Northern Lakes League runner-up behind champion Anthony Wayne in the league tournament at Eagles Landing Golf Course Monday. AW shot 274 to Perrysburg’s 305, followed by Sylvania Northview (309), Napoleon (334), Bowling Green (347), Maumee (352), Springfield (354) and Sylvania Southview (355). Perrysburg...
sent-trib.com
After marathon set, Eastwood gets sweep over Knights
PEMBERVILLE — When Eastwood senior setter Hailey Hodulik walks up to the serving line, the opposing defense better be on their toes. Hodulik had seven first set aces, including four on one service appearance, to help Eastwood win a marathon 68-point first set, 35-33 over Otsego, in a key Northern Buckeye Conference match Tuesday.
sent-trib.com
Lake football coach off job pending investigation
MILLBURY — The Lake High School football coach has been relieved of his duties while an investigation into improper communications is conducted. Josh Andrews is also the high school assistant principal. In a statement on Monday, the Lake administration said that Andrews has been relieved of his duties at...
sent-trib.com
College Graduates
University of Findlay graduates were recognized in May for earning degrees. Madisen Borer, Bradner, received a Master of Occupational Therapy. Jeffrey Brower, Walbridge, received a Master of Science in Environmental, Safety, and Health Management. Brianna Castro, Bowling Green, received a Master of Arts in Professional Communication. Derek Downs, Bowling Green,...
sent-trib.com
Student says BGSU oversold on-campus parking permits
I’m a freshman at Bowling Green State University, and I am also a Bowling Green local. While my parents live in town, I chose to live on campus for the authentic college experience. However, what I have found during my time as an on-campus student is that BGSU holds...
sent-trib.com
Student of the Month
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Chloe Higgins is the September Student of the Month. Higgins is a senior at BGHS and will graduate on May 28. She is the daughter of Jeff and Stacey Higgins. Her school honors and activities include membership...
sent-trib.com
Herbert and Lenora Wallace
A Celebration of Life for Herbert and Lenora Wallace will held be on September 24, 2022 at 3:00 pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2315 E Wooster Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Herbert passed away December 24, 2020 & Lenora passed away September 14, 2022. A Celebration...
sent-trib.com
Officials: Indiana police officer shot in August has died
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in August has died more than two weeks after being removed from life support. The Richmond Police Department says in a statement posted to Facebook that Officer Seara Burton died Sunday night at a Reid Health facility. Burton was critically wounded in the shooting Aug. 10, in Richmond, about 65 miles east of Indianapolis. She was moved to hospice care after being removed from life support Sept. 1 at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio. The 28-year-old officer was a four-year veteran of the Richmond department. The subject of the traffic stop was earlier charged with three counts of attempted murder and four other charges.
sent-trib.com
Enjoy Evening Interludes at the library
Take an evening break and enjoy virtuoso performances from the BGSU College of Musical Arts students at the library, 251 N. Main St. The Wood County District Public Library is hosting Evening Interludes on Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Bowling Green Library Atrium. Performances will be: Oct. 3 and 17 and Nov. 14 and 21.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: New BGSU gateway connects community and university
Bowling Green State University officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the new Alumni Gateway at the intersection of Thurstin Avenue and Court Street. The new gateway features an open-air plaza, fountain and inviting gathering areas in a park-like setting and highlights the generous contributions of BGSU alumni. #news...
sent-trib.com
Florence Wittenmyer
Florence Wittenmyer, 83, of Spencerville, passed away at 8:16 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. She was born on April 8, 1939, in North Baltimore to the late Merle and Goldie (Brown) Sterling. She married James Wittenmyer on January 28, 1968, and he survives.
sent-trib.com
Marian E. Moschetti
Marian E. Moschetti, 87, Perrysburg, died Sept. 17, 2022. Marsh & Marsteller, Pemberville, is handling the arrangements.
sent-trib.com
BGSU students leading anti-hazing education during National Hazing Prevention Week
As part of National Hazing Prevention Week, Bowling Green State University students are leading education and outreach events about hazing prevention. From Sept. 18-24, a student-led committee comprised of representatives from BGSU student organizations, fraternities and sororities is planning a week of anti-hazing education for the campus community. The week...
sent-trib.com
Stepping Up Ohio holds countywide meeting
Wood County will present Stepping Up Ohio countywide meeting, which will be held virtually on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will feature presentations on mental illness and the criminal justice population. The meeting will provide updates on the work Wood County has done since becoming a Stepping Up county...
sent-trib.com
OVI charge filed after Lima men pulled over in BG; 2 guns found
Two Lima men were arrested in Bowling Green after their vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation and one reportedly had a firearm. At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police initiated a traffic stop for a marked lane violation at East Washington and South Main streets. Malik Hobson, 22,...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-19-2022
The Sentinel-Tribune will have a new website and a new e-edition platform beginning Tuesday. It is at the same web address, sent-trib.com. For the short term, as we transition through this process, there will be no log-in required on the new site. Look for the new log-in process with detailed...
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the last week of August. The following inspections were done Aug. 29. Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Owens Community College -...
sent-trib.com
ODOT to hold auction for Northwood, Wood County land
The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will conduct a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2’s headquarters, 317 E. Poe Road on Sept. 28. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin promptly at 1 p.m.
