RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in August has died more than two weeks after being removed from life support. The Richmond Police Department says in a statement posted to Facebook that Officer Seara Burton died Sunday night at a Reid Health facility. Burton was critically wounded in the shooting Aug. 10, in Richmond, about 65 miles east of Indianapolis. She was moved to hospice care after being removed from life support Sept. 1 at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio. The 28-year-old officer was a four-year veteran of the Richmond department. The subject of the traffic stop was earlier charged with three counts of attempted murder and four other charges.

