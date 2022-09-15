Week 4 Thursday night Florida high school football premier

It’s already been a roller coaster ride just getting to Week 4 and the slate once again has its share of Thursday night games taking place. One of them will be a nationally televised contest on ESPN2 as Venice will host St. Frances Academy of Maryland. The other top contest going on will be up in the state’s capital when the Lincoln Trojans welcome in the Bartram Trail Bears into town. There’s just around 20 games taking place throughout the state of Florida and we highlight the top 5 matchups taking place tonight.

St. Frances Academy running back Durell Robinson has rushed for 294 yards this season. Photo by Jeff Harwell

St. Frances Academy (MD) (2-0) at Venice (1-1) : The Panthers come into Sarasota County fresh off a 47-7 win over DeSoto (TX) and bring a high-powered offense. St. Frances Academy features quarterback Michael Van Buren (24-of-40, 371 yards, 7 TDs) and running back Durell Robinson (294 yards, 2 TDs) on offense. Venice’s defense will be tested, which the Indians leans upon Penn State commitment Elliot Washington (and defensive lineman Damon Wilson (14 tackles). Venice’s offense has been light at the running back and will need players like quarterback Brooks Bentley (277 yards, 2 TDs), running back Alvin Johnson III and wide receiver Ryan Matulevich (9 catches, 114 yards) to play well in order for the Indians to win.

Benjamin (0-3) at Gulliver Prep (0-2) : Surprising that each of these teams are winless to date but they’ve also both played tough schedules so far. The Buccaneers have faced John Carroll Catholic, Pahokee and Cardinal Newman awhile Gulliver has taken on Rockledge, Cardinal Gibbons. LSU commit Jalen Brown remains the top offensive threat for the Raiders and Micah Mays is the go-to-guy on Benjamin.

Bartram Trail (3-0) at Lincoln (3-0) : Lincoln is averaging a ridiculous 60.6 points per game on offense and they’ll come up against a Bartram Trail squad that held Mainland to three points last week. Trojans’ offense is led by signal caller Ayden Fryar (267 yards, 5 TDs) and running backs Demetric Stephens, Jashawn Washington. The Bears have forced five turnovers so far. Something here has to give in this matchup between the Trojans’ offense and Bears’ defense.

Windermere Prep (3-0) at Riverdale Ridge (CO) (2-1) : The Lakers’ offense has been on fire to start off the season, averaging around 44 points per game. Leading the way for Windermere Prep is running back Jackson Bennett, who has rushed for 523 yards and scored 7 times through three games. They’ll be facing a Colorado team in Riverdale Ridge that lost its first game last week 27-11 versus Denver Northfield.

Braddock (2-0) at Coral Reef (2-1) : The Bulldogs have been dominant through two games against Mourning and Miami Southwest, out-scoring the two clubs 91-6. Braddock quarterback David Garcia has played well so far, completing 14-of-19 passing for 255 yards and 3 TDs. Coral Reef senior running back Nicholas Lardizabal has rushed for 329 yards and scored 7 times for the Barracudas.

Rest of the Week 4 Thursday night slate

Hialeah-Miami Lakes (1-1) at Jackson (1-2)

Pompano Beach (3-0) at St. John Paul II Academy (0-2)

Lake Worth (1-1) at Olympic Heights (1-2)

Jupiter (1-2) at Suncoast (1-2)

Spanish River (0-3) at West Boca Raton (2-1)

Southwest (0-2) at Homestead (3-0)

Clay (1-2) at Gainesville (0-3)

Marianna (0-3) at Rutherford (0-3)

Florida Christian (0-2) at True North Classical (1-2)

South Fort Myers (0-2) at East Lee County (1-2)

Somerset Prep (0-3) at Palm Beach Christian (2-0)

Sports Leadership Management (0-2) at Westminster Academy (2-0)

AACA (0-2) at IMG Academy Blue (2-1)

North Broward Prep (2-1) at Northeast (0-2)

OPCA (2-0) at FSDB (2-1)

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.