ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Week 4 Thursday night Florida high school football premier

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CwPs_0hwTjQhO00

It’s already been a roller coaster ride just getting to Week 4 and the slate once again has its share of Thursday night games taking place. One of them will be a nationally televised contest on ESPN2 as Venice will host St. Frances Academy of Maryland. The other top contest going on will be up in the state’s capital when the Lincoln Trojans welcome in the Bartram Trail Bears into town. There’s just around 20 games taking place throughout the state of Florida and we highlight the top 5 matchups taking place tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHWVP_0hwTjQhO00
St. Frances Academy running back Durell Robinson has rushed for 294 yards this season.

Photo by Jeff Harwell

St. Frances Academy (MD) (2-0) at Venice (1-1) : The Panthers come into Sarasota County fresh off a 47-7 win over DeSoto (TX) and bring a high-powered offense. St. Frances Academy features quarterback Michael Van Buren (24-of-40, 371 yards, 7 TDs) and running back Durell Robinson (294 yards, 2 TDs) on offense. Venice’s defense will be tested, which the Indians leans upon Penn State commitment Elliot Washington (and defensive lineman Damon Wilson (14 tackles). Venice’s offense has been light at the running back and will need players like quarterback Brooks Bentley (277 yards, 2 TDs), running back Alvin Johnson III and wide receiver Ryan Matulevich (9 catches, 114 yards) to play well in order for the Indians to win.

Benjamin (0-3) at Gulliver Prep (0-2) : Surprising that each of these teams are winless to date but they’ve also both played tough schedules so far. The Buccaneers have faced John Carroll Catholic, Pahokee and Cardinal Newman awhile Gulliver has taken on Rockledge, Cardinal Gibbons. LSU commit Jalen Brown remains the top offensive threat for the Raiders and Micah Mays is the go-to-guy on Benjamin.

Bartram Trail (3-0) at Lincoln (3-0) : Lincoln is averaging a ridiculous 60.6 points per game on offense and they’ll come up against a Bartram Trail squad that held Mainland to three points last week. Trojans’ offense is led by signal caller Ayden Fryar (267 yards, 5 TDs) and running backs Demetric Stephens, Jashawn Washington. The Bears have forced five turnovers so far. Something here has to give in this matchup between the Trojans’ offense and Bears’ defense.

Windermere Prep (3-0) at Riverdale Ridge (CO) (2-1) : The Lakers’ offense has been on fire to start off the season, averaging around 44 points per game. Leading the way for Windermere Prep is running back Jackson Bennett, who has rushed for 523 yards and scored 7 times through three games. They’ll be facing a Colorado team in Riverdale Ridge that lost its first game last week 27-11 versus Denver Northfield.

Braddock (2-0) at Coral Reef (2-1) : The Bulldogs have been dominant through two games against Mourning and Miami Southwest, out-scoring the two clubs 91-6. Braddock quarterback David Garcia has played well so far, completing 14-of-19 passing for 255 yards and 3 TDs. Coral Reef senior running back Nicholas Lardizabal has rushed for 329 yards and scored 7 times for the Barracudas.

Rest of the Week 4 Thursday night slate

Hialeah-Miami Lakes (1-1) at Jackson (1-2)

Pompano Beach (3-0) at St. John Paul II Academy (0-2)

Lake Worth (1-1) at Olympic Heights (1-2)

Jupiter (1-2) at Suncoast (1-2)

Spanish River (0-3) at West Boca Raton (2-1)

Southwest (0-2) at Homestead (3-0)

Clay (1-2) at Gainesville (0-3)

Marianna (0-3) at Rutherford (0-3)

Florida Christian (0-2) at True North Classical (1-2)

South Fort Myers (0-2) at East Lee County (1-2)

Somerset Prep (0-3) at Palm Beach Christian (2-0)

Sports Leadership Management (0-2) at Westminster Academy (2-0)

AACA (0-2) at IMG Academy Blue (2-1)

North Broward Prep (2-1) at Northeast (0-2)

OPCA (2-0) at FSDB (2-1)

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson questioned by media after Florida football struggles in 31-28 win over USF

"They played well, they've got a transfer at quarterback and a slot of skill players," Napier said, via Swamp247. "They blocked us well, gave us some unique concepts. So a ton of respect for what Jeff’s building. He’s a good friend of mine. We made it hard, but I tell you what — a lot of that had to do with South Florida and their execution."
GAINESVILLE, FL
Scorebook Live

D.J. Lagway, 2024 5-star quarterback, trims list to 10

In the world of college football recruiting the quarterback position seems to take shape earlier than any other every year. Taking a major step forward, Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway trimmed his list from over 30 scholarship offers to to 10 suitors Sunday - Alabama, ...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
Scorebook Live

Central Florida Week 4 football recap

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Edgewater High football coach Cameron Duke said before the game that the Eagles would need to play well in all three phases of the game to beat Orlando Jones on Friday night. Well, that’s exactly what Edgewater did in edging Jones 14-13 in a Class 3M, District 3 game featuring ...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Buccaneers#Img Academy#Westminster Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Espn2#St Frances Academy#Indians#Gu
Scorebook Live

Polk County Florida Football Roundup: Week 4

Jenkins 14, Lake Weir 0 LAKE WEIR, FLORIDA – George Jenkins senior quarterback Sincere Burroughs connected with senior tight end Austin Fitts for two touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Eagles a road win and push their record to 3-1 heading into a bye week. Burroughs hit Fitts with a ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy