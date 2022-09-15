Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
DPH Announces #MyReasonWhyDE Youth Campaign
Dover, DE (Sept. 20, 2022) The Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing their youth-led #MyReasonWhyDE campaign. #MyReasonWhyDE asks Delaware youth to make short Public Service Announcement (PSA) videos that promote the positive aspects of their lives that keep them happy, healthy, and drug-free, engaged citizens. Using the collective campaign ad model, like the “Got Milk?” ads, #MyReasonWhyDE is featuring the youth in our community as influencers providing a diverse set of “reasons” to choose not to use drugs.
delaware.gov
DHSS Press Release
Dover, DE (Sept. 20, 2022) - The Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing their youth-led #MyReasonWhyDE campaign. #MyReasonWhyDE asks Delaware youth to make short Public Service Announcement (PSA) videos that promote the positive aspects of their lives that keep them happy, healthy, and drug-free, engaged citizens. Using the collective campaign ad model, like the "Got Milk?" ads, #MyReasonWhyDE is featuring the youth in our community as influencers providing a diverse set of "reasons" to choose not to use drugs.
delaware.gov
DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Achieves National Accreditation after Rigorous Review
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, now CAPRA accredited, offers something for everyone at its Delaware State Parks, all year long. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks and Recreation recently achieved accreditation from the National...
delaware.gov
Historical Affairs programs in October 2022
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. (DOVER, Del. — Sept. 19, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring 16 special programs during the month of October 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/09/01/hca-programs-october-2022/.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delaware.gov
DHSS to Expand Community Well-Being Initiative to Kent County
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Goal is to Connect At-Risk Community Members to Substance Use Disorder Services. WILMINGTON (Sept. 19, 2022) – As a way to directly connect community members struggling with opioid use disorder and other behavioral health issues to treatment, recovery and prevention services, the Community Well-Being Initiative (CWBI), which began in 2021 in high-risk areas of New Castle County, will be expanded to serve targeted neighborhoods in Kent County in collaboration with Delaware State University, Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Secretary Molly Magarik announced today at a press conference at the Chase Center.
delaware.gov
‘The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later’
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. (DOVER, Del. — Sept. 20, 2022) — Beginning on Oct. 8 and continuing each Saturday through Oct. 22, 2022, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, located at 25 The Green in Dover, Delaware, will present three free programs as part of the series “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” All programs begin at 1 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. For additional information, call 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.
delaware.gov
Division of Child Support Services Offices Will Be Closed Sept. 23
NEW CASTLE (Sept. 19, 2022) – Delaware Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) offices in all three counties will be closed Friday, Sept. 23, due to an in-service staff meeting. Child support customers who have in-person business are encouraged to come earlier in the week. Account information can be...
Comments / 0