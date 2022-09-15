Read full article on original website
Related
Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend
BALTIMORE -- If you love live music and good food, check out the Charm City Live festival this weekend in Baltimore. "The Mayor decided this year that he wanted to have something free for all of the city's residents in the fall," said committee co-chair Linzy Jackson. "So this is our fall festival this year." Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks. You'll see performances from local and national artists. The musical lineup includes: Joe, Kelly Price, Stokely, Jon B, The Bonfyre, and Rebecca Black. Several city agencies will be at Charm City Live with information about job openings. Parking garages will be open, but you're encouraged to take public transportation. Expect road closures around the area.
Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS
Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
macaronikid.com
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25
Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baltimorestyle.com
This Weekend: Fashion show in the Harbor, 5K and Doggie Dash
Looking for plans this weekend? Here’s a small taste of what’s happening in Baltimore on the third weekend in September. For more events throughout the weekend, visit our events calendar at baltimorestyle.com/calendar. Check back during the week for group events, concerts, talks, exhibits, festivals and virtual opportunities. Events...
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
chestertownspy.org
Compass Closet Announces Annual Fashion Show to Benefit Compass
On October 17, 2022, Compass Closet will host their annual Fashion Show to benefit Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services in Caroline, Kent, & Queen Anne’s counties. With this year’s theme, A Maryland Road Trip, spend the afternoon enjoying fashion, food, and exploring all the great activities around Maryland all while supporting a great cause!
chesapeakefamily.com
Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland
Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
RELATED PEOPLE
tourcounsel.com
The Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore's Mount Vernon Cultural District, the Walters Art Museum is a unique cultural landmark and one of the few institutions in the world to present such a comprehensive history of world art. Covering all media of art from the third millennium before Christ to the early 20th century, the...
robertsnapspot.com
She May Be Hiding Some Apples
While home visiting family in Baltimore, we did a little museum musing. The Baltimore Museum of Art was a grand structure housing so many great works of art!. As I was leaving through the sculpture garden, a kind woman offered me some fruit. Thank you! I will have some. How...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has a dog named 'Zeke' looking for a forever home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Zeke" who they hope to find a new family.
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raven's Story: 13 years after surviving a gunshot wound to the head, Raven Wyatt is off to college
BALTIMORE - It's no secret, Baltimore is about strength, overcoming the odds, resiliency and love. There's a young woman here who embodies all of that and much more. With a bubbly personality that takes over the room and a smiles that lights it up, Raven Wyatt is a teenager loving life. "I feel good!" shouts Raven Wyatt, speaking at her house over the summer. But it's what you can't see that's tried to hold Raven back for years. "The bullet went in through the front of her head, crossed one part of her brain, almost like a question mark and...
kcrw.com
Writer and producer David Simon on the shocking level of corruption in Baltimore
David Simon co-created the HBO miniseries “We Own This City” based on the book by Justin Fenton. He is also the creator and executive producer of HBO’s “The Wire” about the drug trade in Baltimore. Simon tells The Treatment that in the years since “The Wire” ended, the drug war and police corruption in Baltimore have only gotten worse. He talks about how the police prioritize the wrong statistics in promoting officers. And he tells us about the memo he sent HBO before “The Wire” got picked up.
Five Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found for Sale (Baltimore, MD Edition)
Craigslist Here's what the cheap used car market looks like in Maryland's biggest city. We even found something in stick shift!
themunchonline.com
151 Denison St Unit 1
Cozy One Bedroom Rental - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Features hardwood floors, freshly paint throughout, glorious kitchen backsplash and spacious living room. End unit with access to a large yard. Rent includes water and on site private washer and dryer. TEXT your name, email and "Denison" to tour and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themunchonline.com
783 N. Grantley Street
Coming Soon ! Renovated Three Bedroom Home! - Newly renovated thee bedroom home in a quiet community offering lots of wonderful amenities. Walk in to a bright entry that splits off to the large front living area with high ceilings w/ fans, then walk over to the formal dining room just also off your kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, large appliances and new flooring. On those lovely summer evenings go out to your private fenced in yard with a deck to have family cookouts. On the upper level of this home you will find three bedrooms all with wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans and a new ceramic bath with all new fixtures. Access to washer/dryer hookups on the lower level. NO PETS ALLOWED. Flex Move In Date. . EZ street parking.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland
Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
A new place for pet care opens up in Baltimore
Heart & Paw celebrated its grand opening on September 17 in Fells point. This will be the first location in Baltimore.
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
Comments / 0