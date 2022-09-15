Read full article on original website
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
COS Debuted Its Minimalist Collection at New York Fashion Week—And Every Piece Is Available to Shop Now
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When news broke that COS would debut its fall-winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week, we automatically knew it would be shopping heaven, especially for minimalists. After all, the label has been creating timeless designs since its inception in 2007. The announcement was blasted along with imagery of Paloma Elsesser, one of our favorite models, and actor Natasha Lyonne dressed in chic all-black outfits put together with fundamental pieces, which are the backbone to building a strong fall wardrobe.
Valentino Creating Special Sneaker for Hypebeast Installation
Valentino is in a pink mood. The brand this week will partner with Hypebeast to open a Pink PP installation at its store at 41 Division Street in Manhattan’s Chinatown, and will also create a special sneaker shade in celebration of the collaboration.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of Ariana DeBose's Style Pink PP is the name of the company’s fall collection designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Although Valentino has historically been associated with the color red, for the season Piccioli worked with the Pantone Color Institute to create an intense magenta pink hue...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags — Shop Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and More
It is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for jean jackets and boots for the fall, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
Hypebae
The Most Popular Footwear at New York Fashion Week SS23
With New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 coming to a close, we’re taking a moment to look back at the best footwear moments this past week. While eyes may be on the runway, it was the streetwear that caught our attention. Leave it to New York to step out with some of the most highly-coveted sandals, sneakers, heels and hybrids.
hypebeast.com
Here Are the Biggest Street Style Footwear Trends at NYFW SS23
When it comes to street style, no outfit is complete without a pair of eye-catching kicks to round it all off. Taking to the streets of New York Fashion Week for this Spring/Summer 2023 season, show attendees showed up and showed out, bringing an additional flair to their fits. Over...
Curbed
60 Wall Street’s Lobby Is Weird and Ridiculous and Deserves to Be Saved
It’s coming down to the wire for the lobby at 60 Wall Street, everyone’s favorite over-the-top postmodern atrium. Its papyrus-stalk columns, an interpretation of the Egyptian Revival aesthetic that had blossomed a few years earlier in marble and granite and latticework the color of Bolivian flake, are a fantastical relic of the time when architects had once again begun to muse, Well, how about let’s try decorating it?, after 20 years of stripped-back modernism. This privately owned public space, or POPS, is exuberant, a little ridiculous, and threatened with a deadening renovation. The Paramount Group real-estate trust, the building’s newish owner, has declared its intention to rip out the 1989 Kevin Roche treatment and Apple Store–ify it into plain white submission. Ditto the chunky gray granite columns outside at the base of the façade, which were intended to echo the ones at the top of the building but are slated to be reclad in squared-off beige limestone.
Daily Beast
These Sunglasses Look and Feel Like Designer Shades Without the Price Tag
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Sunglasses can oftentimes be the small accessory that brings together an entire outfit. If you have a pair that fits your face shape and your style, you can elevate your entire look without any additional effort. That being said, so many of the most popular and stylish brands tend to cost hundreds of dollars. After trying out the EyeBuyDirect Grasp Sunglasses (only $32), I don’t think I’ll ever overpay for shades ever again.
Refinery29
The Uniqlo x Ines De La Fressange Collection Is Giving French Girl Meets Menswear
We can always count on Uniqlo to link up with unexpected and understated designers. Usually, these are skilled legacy folks in classic tailoring who use premium fabrics to maintain crisp lines, pressed lapels, and razor pleats. When the Japanese fashion brand brings these designers into its retail space, the collabs generally beget collections that offer a fresh and exciting take on the “fashion staples” or “capsule wardrobe” concepts. For its latest major drop, Uniqlo has continued its partnership with French model and fashion designer Inès de la Fressange, whose eye for feminine beauty, suiting details, and appreciation for utility have spawned inspiration for what the “everyday uniform” for the everyday woman can be and look like.
Celebrate Fashion Month With Iconic WWD Photographs You Can Buy Today
New York Fashion Week came — and went — with many exciting moments, including the two-day Fairchild Media Fashion Museum gallery and the launch of the WWD store to coincide with the exhibition. As “Fashion Month” continues with London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks, now is a great time to purchase a piece of fashion history that adds some sartorial magic to any living space. The WWD shop has a treasure trove of iconic fashion moments captured in photographs from Fairchild Media’s archives. With this new digital store, lovers of design, style, and photography can own candid and staged moments...
Laura Biagiotti RTW Spring 2023
For Lavinia Biagiotti, Rome’s Piazza del Campidoglio is “the most beautiful place in the world, a masterpiece of the Renaissance.”. Designed by Michelangelo Buonarroti on the Capitoline Hill, the landmark “is the heart of Rome,” said the designer, admitting she was keenly aware it would be a location where she needed to “tread lightly and carefully” in staging her brand’s spring 2023 show at dusk on Monday given the relevance of the venue.
Fashion East RTW Spring 2023
Lulu Kennedy, the founder of talent incubator Fashion East, has given many young fashion designers a home for their collections and ideas. Her roster has included Charlotte Knowles, Nensi Dojaka, Roksanda Ilincic and more — all designers who now show on the official London Fashion Week calendar. So it...
hypebeast.com
Autry Makes an Impactful Return to the US Sneaker Scene
Known for being “the shoe with the American flag,” Dallas-born Autry announces it will hit stores across the US once again. The sneaker brand debuts with its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, stocking at some of the country’s most prestigious department stores including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Markus.
PopSugar
Emrata Shares Her Styling Process For COS's Front Row
On the second to last day of New York Fashion Week, COS debuted its Fall 2022 collection with a highly anticipated runway event. Presenting a see-now, buy-now range of wardrobe staples, the show was framed as an ode to New York City, from its Starrett-Lehigh building location to its reflective runway designed to mirror Manhattan skyscrapers. Alongside celebrities like Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Anderson Paak, Emily Ratajkowski (Emrata) sat front row in a quintessential New York outfit. She chose a black, belted trench with a chic oversize collar, accessorizing with leather, knee-high boots. "[My stylist and I] have a whole mood board going right now that includes Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct,' Carrie Bradshaw, and a lot of Tom Ford for Gucci," she told POPSUGAR after the show. The "Sex and the City" influence no doubt inspired Emrata's handbag choice: Christian Dior's ubiquitous saddle bag that Bradshaw helped popularize back in 2000.
Crate&Barrel Launched a Collaboration with Athena Calderone, and It’s a Neutrals Lover’s Dream
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Lifestyle expert, author, and all-around aesthete Athena Calderone has partnered with Crate & Barrel on an exclusive home collaboration for Fall 2022. The line spans several categories, from furniture and textiles to decorative accents and even kitchen products and glassware, the last of which has been apart of the Chicago-based home retailer’s offerings since the brand’s inception in 1962.
