It’s coming down to the wire for the lobby at 60 Wall Street, everyone’s favorite over-the-top postmodern atrium. Its papyrus-stalk columns, an interpretation of the Egyptian Revival aesthetic that had blossomed a few years earlier in marble and granite and latticework the color of Bolivian flake, are a fantastical relic of the time when architects had once again begun to muse, Well, how about let’s try decorating it?, after 20 years of stripped-back modernism. This privately owned public space, or POPS, is exuberant, a little ridiculous, and threatened with a deadening renovation. The Paramount Group real-estate trust, the building’s newish owner, has declared its intention to rip out the 1989 Kevin Roche treatment and Apple Store–ify it into plain white submission. Ditto the chunky gray granite columns outside at the base of the façade, which were intended to echo the ones at the top of the building but are slated to be reclad in squared-off beige limestone.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 18 HOURS AGO