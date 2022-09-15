Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
More showers and storms expected Sunday afternoon
The pattern flip continues in South Florida as we deal with another day of showers and storms this afternoon. This morning, many across Palm Beach county continue to dry out after a bout of exceptionally heavy rainfall moved through the area overnight. That rain, which prompted a flash flood warning for many in metro Palm Beach county, brought 3 to 4 inches of rain in just an hours time.
Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida
The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.
cbs12.com
Relief on the way to help Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Fiona
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Local groups are stepping in to help after Hurricane Fiona ripped through Puerto Rico with flooding and mudslides, knocking out the island’s power grid. Some residents in Palm Beach County with connections to the island say togetherness is what keeps them going,...
cbs12.com
FDOT launches 'Be Rail Smart' Campaign to raise rail crossing safety awareness
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a story we continue to follow in South Florida: railroad safety, with Florida’s tracks being the 2nd deadliest per track mile in the country as of 2019. The concern has been front and center recently after we saw several months...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State
Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?
Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found
A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
cbs12.com
I-Team: Mistrial declared for woman who had the largest guardianship practice in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge declared a mistrial on Monday in the trial Rebecca Fierle, the woman considered to be Florida's most notorious guardian. Fierle faced felony abuse charge related to the death of 75-year-old Steven Stryker, a ward in her care. As the CBS12 News I-Team reported...
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Coast Guard offloads more than $475M in illegal drugs in Florida
The Coast Guard said it offloaded more than $475 million worth of illegal drugs at Base Miami Beach on Thursday.
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 kids found safe
SEBRING, Fla. - UPDATE:. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled. Authorities say the children have been found safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl from Sebring. Authorities are looking for Jesse "JJ" Begin and Lynette "Nette" Begin. The...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls Out Hypocrisy After Sanctuary Cities Decline Repercussions Of Open Border
It didn’t take long for the residents of Martha’s Vineyard to show how they felt about the new neighbors sent to them by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. While social media lauded the wealthy elites on the exclusive island for scenes showing them providing the 50
Comments / 0