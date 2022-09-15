ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

cbs12.com

More showers and storms expected Sunday afternoon

The pattern flip continues in South Florida as we deal with another day of showers and storms this afternoon. This morning, many across Palm Beach county continue to dry out after a bout of exceptionally heavy rainfall moved through the area overnight. That rain, which prompted a flash flood warning for many in metro Palm Beach county, brought 3 to 4 inches of rain in just an hours time.
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Richest Cities in Florida

The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State

Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
L. Cane

What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?

Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
fox35orlando.com

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 kids found safe

SEBRING, Fla. - UPDATE:. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled. Authorities say the children have been found safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl from Sebring. Authorities are looking for Jesse "JJ" Begin and Lynette "Nette" Begin. The...
