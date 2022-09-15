Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Parma Nuova: Keeping Italian Cuisine Alive on the Upper East SideCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
Morristown Man Battling Glaucoma Implanted Microscopic Stents to Prevent BlindnessMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
untappedcities.com
5 Interactive Pieces of Subway Art in NYC
The New York City subway is bursting with works of art created by artists from around the world, and while they are all fun to look at, there are some you can directly interact with. While one piece inspires viewers to create a musical duet with strangers across the tracks, another immerses spectators in sounds created by subway air. Other interactive installations allow viewers to engage with the station’s past. Untapped New York rounded up five of the most exciting interactive subway art pieces that all can enjoy while waiting for the subway to arrive.
Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
Man, 35, robbed at knifepoint in Central Park by trio of teens: report
A 35-year-old man was robbed by a trio of teens at knifepoint in Central Park early Sunday.
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams says NYC homeless shelter system near collapse
NEW YORK - With a surge of migrants being bused to New York City by Texas officials, Mayor Eric Adams says the shelter system is nearing its breaking point. He says more than 11,000 migrants have arrived since May. By law, the city is required to provide a shelter bed to anyone who asks for one. That has the city scrambling to find places to house the migrants.
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said. Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall […]
Facing ongoing wave of homeless migrants, Adams says NYC should 'reassess' how it handles shelter requests
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
Trio wanted after man suffers bite marks on Queens train: NYPD
An argument led to a man being attacked with an umbrella and ultimately beaten and bitten on a Queens subway car, police said Thursday.
Man gets prison time for stealing luxury watches in 11 robberies
A man who was part of a crew that stole luxury watches during robberies in New York City and New Jersey has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison. Victor Rivera, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was also ordered to pay $1,380,800 in restitution and $1,380,800 in forfeiture, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned
The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
