New York City, NY

5 Interactive Pieces of Subway Art in NYC

The New York City subway is bursting with works of art created by artists from around the world, and while they are all fun to look at, there are some you can directly interact with. While one piece inspires viewers to create a musical duet with strangers across the tracks, another immerses spectators in sounds created by subway air. Other interactive installations allow viewers to engage with the station’s past. Untapped New York rounded up five of the most exciting interactive subway art pieces that all can enjoy while waiting for the subway to arrive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Older dance group wows grandparents in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – They are funky and feisty. Sixty members of an older New York dance team known as the Betsy Head Brownsville Babes performed at a celebration honoring grandparents in Brownsville. Carolyn Herring, the president of the cardio dance aerobics team, said the only requirement is to be over 60 years old and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains

Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform

In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mayor Adams says NYC homeless shelter system near collapse

NEW YORK - With a surge of migrants being bused to New York City by Texas officials, Mayor Eric Adams says the shelter system is nearing its breaking point. He says more than 11,000 migrants have arrived since May. By law, the city is required to provide a shelter bed to anyone who asks for one. That has the city scrambling to find places to house the migrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said. Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Man gets prison time for stealing luxury watches in 11 robberies

A man who was part of a crew that stole luxury watches during robberies in New York City and New Jersey has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison. Victor Rivera, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was also ordered to pay $1,380,800 in restitution and $1,380,800 in forfeiture, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Daily News

Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned

The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
BROOKLYN, NY

