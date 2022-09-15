Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Discussions On Fenwick Parking Ratios Continue
FENWICK ISLAND – Discussions on parking ratios and commercial development highlighted a public hearing this week on proposed off-street parking amendments. On Monday, Fenwick Island residents and business owners gathered at town hall to share their concerns pertaining to a proposed ordinance amendment that would, among other things, change parking ratios in the commercial district.
oceancity.com
Sand Castle Home Tour is Back In-Person Sept 29 – 30th, 2022
OCEAN CITY, MD — Sept. 19, 2022 — Tickets are now on sale for the 18th Annual Sand Castle Home Tour, an annual fundraiser for the Art League of Ocean City. The tour raised the seed money to construct the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St., and now supports keeping the nonprofit Center free and open to all.
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fishing fleet spotted off Lewes Beach
Lewes Beach residents had a flashback to six decades ago Sept. 19, as a six-ship menhaden fishing fleet from Reedville, Va., arrived off the coast near Roosevelt Inlet around 4 p.m. Lewes was once home to the largest menhaden fishing fleet in the country. From 1883 to the early 1960s,...
The Dispatch
County Officials Approve Change To Water and Sewer Plan
SNOW HILL– A local campground can pursue an expansion following approval of a water and sewer amendment this week. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an amendment to the Worcester County Water and Sewerage Plan requested by Island Resort Campground. Connections of the campground are hoping to expand it by 62 sites.
The Dispatch
Berlin Planning Commission Discusses Accessory Dwelling Units
BERLIN– A discussion regarding accessory dwelling units dominated a meeting of the Berlin Planning Commission last week. The Berlin Planning Commission last Wednesday hosted a lengthy discussion about accessory dwelling units—things like garage apartments—and whether they should be permitted in town. In the end they asked staff to review the regulations in place in towns similar to Berlin.
Cape Gazette
The Dispatch
Berlin HDC Approves Storefront Upgrades
BERLIN – Improvements are coming to storefronts on Pitts Street and William Street following approval by historic district officials. The Berlin Historic District Commission approved changes to 17 William St. and a block of storefronts on Pitts Street—both properties owned by Jack Burbage—at a meeting last Wednesday. Commission members said they were pleased to see improvements following the successful renovation of the neighboring corner restaurant, 410 Social.
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Police Release Summer-End Stats Which Include 28 Misplaced Autos!
Highlights from summer-end stats provided by Lt. Jaime Riddle, Rehoboth Beach police spokesman, include three stolen vehicles, another 28 cases where people called police searching for their misplaced autos, and a bunch of citations issued for public consumption of alcohol and marijuana. From Friday of Memorial Day Weekend (05/27/22) through...
Cape Gazette
98online.com
Ocean City therapist used patients’ credit cards for psychic readings
(BreakingAC) An Ocean City therapist who used dozens of clients’ credit cards to pay for thousands in psychic readings was admitted into pretrial intervention last month, BreakingAC has learned. Ashley Crooks, 32, was charged with theft by deception and unlawful use of credit cards after racking up $40,000 in...
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America
It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z recommends approval of Massey's request
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission acted on several applications in the Cape Region. The commission recommended approval of an amended condition proposed by Sun Massey's Landing RV LLC. In 2014, the commission imposed a condition that all park models in the campground at the end of Long Neck Road must be removed when the park is closed.
franchising.com
Colorado Based Ziggi’s Coffee Makes Maryland Debut With Latest Franchise Signing
September 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee, the rapidly growing Colorado based franchise known for its fast and friendly drive-thru coffee service, welcomes new franchise owners to the Ziggi’s Coffee family. Doug and Portia Altimus are planning to open their new Ziggi’s location in Ocean City, Maryland where the couple has recently relocated to and currently operates several short-term rental properties. Doug and Portia Altimus are excited to bring Ziggi’s Coffee to the Eastern Shore where they can continue to serve and get to know their new community.
WBOC
Anti-Semitic Flyers Found Outside Homes on Rehoboth Beach
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Police are investigating antisemitic flyers found outside hundreds of homes. The hateful flyers came in small bags, filled partially with corn kernels. The flyers contain messages blaming Jewish politicians for civic issues. The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says over 300 bags were distributed. Community members...
WMDT.com
Shoplifting incident leads to fiery crash in Milton, three arrested
MILTON, Del. – Three men are behind bars after a shoplifting incident led to a fiery crash Sunday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., troopers were called to respond to the Lowes at 20364 Plantation Road in Lewes for a reported shoplifting. Two men were reportedly seen leaving the store with a large amount of stolen copper wire before getting into a Chrysler 300 with Florida registration, driven by a third male suspect, and fleeing the scene north on Coastal Highway.
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
Cape Gazette
Chicken salad sale preorders due Sept. 29
The deadline for Milton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary chicken salad sale preorders is Thursday, Sept. 29. This is the auxiliary’s famous recipe from its chicken and dumplin' dinner days. Pints make approximately four sandwiches and may be purchased for $10 each. Orders must be picked up between 5:30 and...
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center offering new mobile unit, expanding health care access for moms-to-be
SALISBURY, Md.- “It just makes it easier to make more appointments to make sure you and your kid are okay,” Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center Patient Unique Erugo said. A set of four wheels is taking health care for moms to be to the next level through the Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center’s new mobile unit.
The Dispatch
Two Fatal Motorcycle Collisions Reported
BERLIN – A motorcycle-vehicle collision late last Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Virginia man and injured his female passenger, the second fatal motorcycle accident in the area in as many days. Around 4:40 p.m. last Thursday, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to...
WBOC
Plane Used to Carry Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Scheduled to Land in Southern Delaware
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware. The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET,...
