Cat returned to Ukrainian refugee family relocated to Bay Area
(KRON) – Tuesday’s Flying Tails is an international rescue story involving getting a cat out of war-torn Ukraine and bringing him to the Bay Area. That might seem like a lot of effort to get one cat, but it was also an effort to mend the heart of a sad little girl. As Russian forces […]
Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks -media
TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday.
Japan unlikely to intervene to stem weak yen, half of economists say - Reuters poll
TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan will not intervene to stem the yen's decline, said just over half of economists polled by Reuters, though a fifth said weakening beyond 150 per U.S. dollar could trigger action.
