Wayne County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
HometownLife.com

Bathroom fire leads to water damage at Salem High School. Canton police are investigating.

Police are investigating after a fire at Salem High School caused smoke, prompted sprinklers and led to student evacuation and an early dismissal on Monday morning. A notice posted to the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools website said a fire was started in the bathroom of the school’s third floor, and that the cause and responsible student had been identified.
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$23 million housing development project breaks ground in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – City officials broke ground on a $23 million development project in Southwest Detroit on Tuesday. The Brooke will be located on 2420 Bagley Street near Honey Bee market and will include 78 apartment units and 2,105 square feet of storefront space. This new building will be replacing...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Divergent Capital in Southfield Closes on $18.8M in Multifamily Properties, Plans $100M Overall

Divergent Capital Partners, a real estate investment fund in Southfield, has closed on the acquisition of eight multi-tenant real estate properties in metro Detroit, valued at approximately $18.8 million. “This is an incredibly important first step in the development of Divergent Capital’s portfolio of real estate holdings,” says Travis Bronik,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County. A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

No injuries in fire at Warren apartment complex

WARREN — Warren firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of an apartment building on 10 Mile Road east of Hoover Road Monday morning. At 10:22 a.m. on Sept. 19, Warren firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire at the Cove on 10 apartment complex. When they arrived, firefighters found light smoke coming from the basement, Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams said.
WARREN, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Public Schools wants voters to restore its non-homestead operating millage

Farmington Public Schools is asking voters to restore its non-homestead operations millage during the Nov. 8 election. If approved, the district would go back to levying 18 mills from non-homestead properties like businesses voters last restored in 2017. The district is asking to levy an additional 0.6152 mills immediately with an extra 1 mill cushion to deploy in future years if more rollbacks occur.
FARMINGTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer proposes 449 rental homes in southwest Canton with pool, splash pad, dog park

A Southfield-based developer is proposing 449 single family rental homes on a 224-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Geddes Road and Denton Road in Canton Township. A preliminary plan for Creekview Landings includes 342 detached homes and 107 attached units. As the plan currently stands, renters could choose from two models for ranch style homes and two models for two-story homes, as well as the attached ranch-style models.
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman dies after hitting embankment, going airborne in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Rochester Hills woman died after a crash early Tuesday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade north on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, when she drove off the east side of the road around 12:25 a.m. She hit the embankment and went airborne. The Jeep landed on its side.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Cheaper gas for BJ's Wholesale Club members in the works for just-opened Canton store

The newly-opened BJ’s Wholesale Club on Ford Road in Canton Township could soon see the addition of a gas station. The Canton Township Planning Commission unanimously approved amendments to the shopping center's 2007 site plan that will pave the way for developers to submit a detailed site plan for the fueling station. Preliminary plans include a fueling station with six fuel pumps – 12 fueling positions – at the location.
CANTON, MI
whmi.com

Paving Grand River in Brighton Delayed Until Next Year

Motorists in the city of Brighton will have to navigate through some lane shifts beginning Monday, Sept. 19th. As part of the Grand River Ave. improvement project, the contractor will be replacing concrete curbing as well as installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps at all intersections east of Main Street clear to the city limits at Appian Way.
BRIGHTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Residents voice concerns over proposed Northville Downs redevelopment

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – As residents voice concerns over the redevelopment proposal, it has been a years-long debate about what to do with the Northville Downs site. There have been renderings of what the future could look like, but not everyone in the community is sold on redeveloping the 80-year-old horseracing track into a living space.
NORTHVILLE, MI

