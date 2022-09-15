ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living Longer Requires Making Lots of Small Changes

New research on positive aging suggests that there are many different factors that work together to produce a healthy old age. Small incremental changes in our lives can help us live 4 to 7 years longer, and maintain our cognitive functioning for more than a decade. Positive aging needs more...
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?

Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
The Importance of Personal Boundaries

Personal boundaries help us state what is and isn’t acceptable to us. Setting boundaries has various benefits for promoting overall mental health and well-being. Boundaries can help you assert what you’re OK and not OK with. Personal boundaries in relationships are necessary because you may feel resentful and exhausted without them.
What is a Loving Relationship and Steps To Building One

Humans form many types of connections — so what makes loving relationships special?. We experience many relationships throughout our lives, with a partner, family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. There are different connections within these, too — from platonic and sexual to emotional and spiritual. So, where do loving...
The Pressures in Life Create Stress

Pressures are stressful and can breed a sense of helplessness. Imagine what it would feel like for you to have the freedom "not to." Imagine how greater freedom would help others. We're pulled and prodded by financial pressures, commuter traffic, corporate policies, technology, advertising, politics, and the people we work...
People can accurately perceive a potential partner’s attachment anxiety

New research published in the Journal of Research in Personality suggests that people can accurately perceive a potential partner’s attachment anxiety during a brief speed dating encounter. But this does not appear to be the case for attachment avoidance. The findings also indicate that people use their perceptions of a date’s attachment style to make decisions about whether or not they are interested in forming a romantic relationship with them.
Strategies to Harness Hope When You Feel Stressed

According to recent research, stress, worry, and sadness are at their highest levels. When one is feeling stressed or stuck, forward momentum of any kind often helps. People who are connected to bigger-than-self goals are more hopeful, curious, grateful, and inspired. Raise your hand if you’re feeling overwhelmed, stressed, sad,...
Choosing Our Roles in Life Consciously

It's rare we choose and inhabit our roles in life consciously. Eventually we grow tired of playing a role that doesn't authentically reflect us. It takes work, but shaping a role to who we are is what leads to greater happiness. We inhabit multiple roles in our lives. We are...
Tips on Kids' Boredom, Chores, and Decision-Making

When bored, young children usually just need a jump-start suggestion or two, based on the things they have shown interest in previously. Compensation arranged beforehand in the form of a privilege works better as chore re-enforcement than money. Granting kids' reasonable decisions shows them that what they want or think...
Recognize Your Relationship Patterns

Romance and sexual passion are connected in a very real way to the deepest patterns of your childhood, those relationship patterns that you experienced with your mother and father from the earliest stages of childhood development. Parental bonds. The way your parents cared for and bonded with you, as well...
People think they should talk less to be liked, but new research suggests you should speak up in conversations with strangers

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In conversations with strangers, people tend to think they should speak less than half the time to be likable but more than half the time to be interesting, according to new research my colleagues Tim Wilson, Dan Gilbert and I conducted. But we’ve also discovered this intuition is wrong. Our paper, recently published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, sheds light on the prevalence of these beliefs and how they are mistaken in two ways. First, we found that people tend to think they should speak about...
How to Get Over the Fear of Small Talk

Many people fear situations in which they have to come up with conversation fillers but feel they have nothing to say. Reframing small talk as an opportunity to share life experiences, rather than as a test of your social skills, can help overcome that fear. Opportunities for sharing through seemingly...
Can Affirmation in Therapy Worsen Narcissism?

Affirming a client's feelings is an important part of counseling. When the counselor affirms faulty beliefs, this can keep a client stuck in narcissism. Counselors need to separate affirmation of feelings the client has and affirmation of the reasons behind those feelings. This post focuses on affirmations used by mental...
Mindfulness May Help You See the Bright Side

Research has increasingly shown the effectiveness of mindfulness meditation techniques in calming stress and anxiety. Negatively interpreting ambiguous information can maintain a person's stress and anxiety. A recent study showed that mindfulness enables people to interpret ambiguous facial expressions in a more positive way. Over the last decade, there has...
How Your Muscles Affect Your Mental Health

Muscle tissue communicates directly with the brain and other organs through chemicals called myokines. Through these chemical interactions between muscles and the mind, exercise improves cognitive function and mental health. The brain is designed for movement. This is why inactivity breeds depression and cognitive decline while exercise fuels well-being. You're...
Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last

Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
Grandiose Delusions and the Meaning of Life

Among people diagnosed with psychosis, grandiose beliefs appear to provide a sense of meaning in life. The idea that some delusions are psychologically beneficial is old but has recently received quantitative confirmation. This theory forces us to rethink the traditional biomedical approach that sees delusions merely as a byproduct of...
6 Science-Based Self-Improvement Tips

Self-improvement can involve improving any aspect of the self—for example, personal qualities, skills, and even the roles we play (like husband or wife and son or daughter). When we start thinking about self-improvement, it can be helpful to be strategic about where we put our efforts so we don't waste time on the wrong things. Some aspects of ourselves are relatively changeable and some aspects are pretty fixed. So, we're best served by focusing our efforts on the parts of us that are the most changeable.
