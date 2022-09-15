Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Construction continues in La Marque with nightly closure on I-45
LA MARQUE, Texas (KIAH) — Along with the existing weekday closure on I-45, drivers in La Marque should prepare for a nightly closure beginning Tuesday evening. At 9 p.m. on September 20, two lanes will be closed between Vauthier Street to FM 518. Since this is not a total closure no alternate route will be set up by TxDOT. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
cw39.com
Ney Street Storm Water Project will take 4 months to complete
HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin announcing to Edgebrook area residents, that a new drainage project is about to get underway, to keep the community safe. The project conducted by the Storm Water Action Team (SWAT) along Ney Street, will beginning, to Tuesday, September 20th. The scope of work includes replacing inlets, storm sewer leads, and storm sewer lines on and near Ney Street. The cost of the project is $438,572 and is funded through the Dedicated Drainage & Street Renewal Capital Fund.
cw39.com
Fire breaks out at Carnegie Vanguard High School, no serious damage to school
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at Carnegie Vanguard High School. The fire started inside the school around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, located at 1501 Taft Street in Houston’s Fourth Ward. Firefighters located smoke in the auditorium, and then located...
cw39.com
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Sunnyside
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Sunnyside early Monday morning. It happened shortly after 2:10 a.m. at 3299 Reed Road, near Rosehaven Drive. Police said a driver of a black Buick Lacrosse was eastbound on Reed Road when a nude man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
All lanes on Katy Freeway reopened after fatal crash left one driver dead
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal crash overnight has all main lanes of I-10 westbound on the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue shut down this morning. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. According to Houston police, a blue Chevy Impala was driving westbound on I-10 when officers believed it struck the rear of a gray Fruefauf 18-wheeler trailer.
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: from record heat this week to 60s next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — High temperatures near 100 degrees in Houston greet the arrival fall on Thursday. The heat comes compliments of a summer-like weather pattern with strong high pressure over Texas, bringing several consecutive days of temperatures above the normal high of 90 this time of year. Records highs...
cw39.com
Suspected DWI driver arrested after being chased by Harris County deputies
HOUSTON (CW39) — A suspected DWI driver is behind bars Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with police. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, as Harris County deputies said the driver stopped momentarily before leading deputies on a pursuit for over 30 minutes. The chase started on Grand...
cw39.com
Two men injured in shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are recovering from serious injuries after a shooting near South Post Oak Road and Court Road on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near a gas station at 16255 South Post Oak in southwest Houston. When first responders arrived, they found two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
cw39.com
‘Heat dome’ delivers intense heat just ahead of the autumnal equinox
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A heat wave has taken over the Central U.S. with widespread high temperatures in the 90s, and even a few spots reaching 100 degrees. Some areas could be more than 20 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year. The heat stems from a late-summer...
cw39.com
Four Houston area schools awarded with Blue Ribbon, Kerr High only public school
HOUSTON (CW39) The United States Department of Education released its list of Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday, and four Houston-area schools made the cut. Among them are St. Cecilia Catholic School, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, and St. Anne Catholic School. Kerr High School in the Alief Independent School...
cw39.com
This Katy restaurant has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don’t have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat. That’s why it’s always important to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Report says this Houston restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Pregnant woman calls mom after being shot, Houston archbishop passes away, man accused of killing parents goes on trial
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Witness: Pregnant woman called her mom after being shot. A witness says a pregnant woman who’d just been shot called her mother to say goodbye. Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in...
cw39.com
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Willis
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys fans are sure to be celebrating after Sunday’s win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals but there’s more to be celebrated in the state of Texas, this time in the form of a lot of money. The Texas Lottery reports a $19...
cw39.com
To Our Newsletter Subscribers
This is Angel Covarrubias, News Director at CW39 Houston. Thank you for being a newsletter subscriber. We appreciate you giving us the opportunity to keep you informed about what’s happening in our Houston community. We are excited to share with you, some additions and changes to our newsletter offerings,...
cw39.com
McMahon leads Rice past Louisiana-Lafayette
HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw for 303 yards with three touchdown passes to lead Rice over Louisiana-Lafayette 33-21 on Saturday night. McMahon, who threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey late in the second quarter, hit Bradley Rozner for a 12-yard score early in the third. McCaffrey added a 6-yard TD pass to McCaffrey in the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0