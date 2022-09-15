Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Man killed in SW Houston shooting, police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey. No other details have been released by officials. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep...
2-year-old found dead inside vehicle that was stolen from shooting victim in SW Houston, HPD says
Houston's latest homicide on Tuesday took a tragic turn. Now, police are on the hunt for someone who not only shot a man, but also left a boy to die.
fox26houston.com
Video: Man comes to woman’s aid during robbery in Houston; suspect sought
HOUSTON - A Good Samaritan saved a woman from an attacker and ended up pistol whipped and hospitalized. But Simon Mancilla Sr. says, although he was seriously injured, he would do it all again. It happened in North Houston. A woman had just a left a check cashing store on...
cw39.com
Two men injured in shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are recovering from serious injuries after a shooting near South Post Oak Road and Court Road on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near a gas station at 16255 South Post Oak in southwest Houston. When first responders arrived, they found two...
Click2Houston.com
1 charged, 3 wanted after deadly shooting of man who followed robbery suspects: HPD
HOUSTON – One man has been arrested and three others are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department. Daniel Medrano, 20, has since been charged with capital murder. On Sept. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 6600...
theadvocate.com
Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation
Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
thesource.com
Houston Man Killed Over Necklace Worth Over $7,000
According to several confirmed reports, a Houston man was shot and killed over a $7,000 necklace outside of a nightclub this past weekend. Jordan Capuchino and his friends were held at gunpoint by an undetermined number of assailants who targeted them for an armed robbery. The robbers took Capuchino’s friend’s $7K necklace, but Capuchino and his friends got in Jordan’s truck and followed the robbers. Once they caught up with their assailants, the robbers opened fire on the vehicle, striking Capuchino, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
fox26houston.com
2 men show up at Houston hospital with gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The men arrived at the emergency center around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Two wounded men arrived at a Houston hospital in a car that had multiple bullet holes. The men were taken into surgery...
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston: HCSO
HOUSTON – A driver has been arrested after leading Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston Tuesday, authorities said. HCSO District 4 deputies attempted to stop a man suspected of driving while intoxicated on 99 near Highway 290 around 1:45...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect still on the run after shooting man during fight outside NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition and another has been charged following a shooting outside a northeast Houston business, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Penny, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police said he...
Video shows flipped box truck and car blocking Gulf Freeway NB at Telephone after crash
SkyEye video captured the massive backups on the Gulf Freeway after a box truck and a car crashed and flipped, blocking all inbound lanes at Telephone.
KWTX
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniuel Hines, 20, for the murder of Curtis Mobley, 18, a young man allegedly found inside the bedroom of Hines’ underage cousin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the 23600 block...
Shelter in place lifted at Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint after police chase ends near campus, police say
HOUSTON — A shelter-in-place was issued for Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint Monday after a police chase ended near the campus, according to officials. Lone Star College Police Chief Paul Willingham tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said, "this is not a drill" and directed students and staff to "shelter in place."
13 Unsolved: Who was waiting in the weeds to kill Worthing HS student Trellis Sykes?
Student athlete Trellis Sykes took a shortcut in 1994 that had a fatal ending. She was hit on the head, raped and murdered in a field of tall weeds.
73-year-old good Samaritan describes fight with robber after he rescued young woman being robbed
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a good Samaritan in his head with a handgun during a violent robbery caught on cellphone video, according to the Houston Police Department. The 73-year-old good Samaritan pulled over when he saw the robber choking a young woman...
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
onscene.tv
Woman Killed After Slamming Into Box Truck | Houston
09.14.2022 | 10:15 PM | HOUSTON – Pct 4 deputies are investigating a fatal crash. Per scanner traffic. A vehicle hit the back of a box truck on the northbound feeder right before the Springwoods Village Pkwy Intersection. One female has been confirmed deceased and another person was transported by ambulance in unknown condition. Investigation is underway. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Texas Man Finds 12-Foot Alligator Under His Truck On His Way To Work
The alligator was captured safely and turned over to Animal Control.
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington
HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
Click2Houston.com
Houston mother seeking answers after 5-year-old son suffered head bruise during school
HOUSTON – The Houston mother said she wants answers after her son returned home from elementary school Monday with a huge knot on his forehead. Natasha Silas said she’s frustrated she’s not getting straight answers from Woodson Elementary School in Sunnyside as to how her son 5-year-old Timothy received a forehead injury during school.
