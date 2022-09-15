ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man killed in SW Houston shooting, police investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey. No other details have been released by officials. This is a breaking news story. We'll keep...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two men injured in shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are recovering from serious injuries after a shooting near South Post Oak Road and Court Road on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near a gas station at 16255 South Post Oak in southwest Houston. When first responders arrived, they found two...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
theadvocate.com

Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation

Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
BOGALUSA, LA
thesource.com

Houston Man Killed Over Necklace Worth Over $7,000

According to several confirmed reports, a Houston man was shot and killed over a $7,000 necklace outside of a nightclub this past weekend. Jordan Capuchino and his friends were held at gunpoint by an undetermined number of assailants who targeted them for an armed robbery. The robbers took Capuchino’s friend’s $7K necklace, but Capuchino and his friends got in Jordan’s truck and followed the robbers. Once they caught up with their assailants, the robbers opened fire on the vehicle, striking Capuchino, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 men show up at Houston hospital with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The men arrived at the emergency center around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Two wounded men arrived at a Houston hospital in a car that had multiple bullet holes. The men were taken into surgery...
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Woman Killed After Slamming Into Box Truck | Houston

09.14.2022 | 10:15 PM | HOUSTON – Pct 4 deputies are investigating a fatal crash. Per scanner traffic. A vehicle hit the back of a box truck on the northbound feeder right before the Springwoods Village Pkwy Intersection. One female has been confirmed deceased and another person was transported by ambulance in unknown condition. Investigation is underway. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington

HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX

