According to several confirmed reports, a Houston man was shot and killed over a $7,000 necklace outside of a nightclub this past weekend. Jordan Capuchino and his friends were held at gunpoint by an undetermined number of assailants who targeted them for an armed robbery. The robbers took Capuchino’s friend’s $7K necklace, but Capuchino and his friends got in Jordan’s truck and followed the robbers. Once they caught up with their assailants, the robbers opened fire on the vehicle, striking Capuchino, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO