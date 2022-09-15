ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Two men injured in shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are recovering from serious injuries after a shooting near South Post Oak Road and Court Road on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near a gas station at 16255 South Post Oak in southwest Houston. When first responders arrived, they found two...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
theadvocate.com

Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation

Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
BOGALUSA, LA
fox26houston.com

2 men show up at Houston hospital with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The men arrived at the emergency center around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Two wounded men arrived at a Houston hospital in a car that had multiple bullet holes. The men were taken into surgery...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects

HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HPD releases body worn camera video after recently evicted tenant shot residents, set fire to nearby homes

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video after what was started as a house fire and ended with a suspect shot to death. It all started in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street around 1 a.m. back on August 28. That's when police said firefighters were first called out for a home ablaze but moments later, officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Sunnyside

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Sunnyside early Monday morning. It happened shortly after 2:10 a.m. at 3299 Reed Road, near Rosehaven Drive. Police said a driver of a black Buick Lacrosse was eastbound on Reed Road when a nude man...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver's car goes up in flames, killing them after hit-and-run in west Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver was killed overnight Monday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver in west Houston, causing their vehicle to go up in flames. It happened in the 6000 block of Katy Freeway going westbound a little after 2:30 a.m. when police said an unidentified driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala hit the back of a gray "Fruehauf trailer."
HOUSTON, TX

