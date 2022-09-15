Read full article on original website
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
1 charged, 3 wanted after deadly shooting of man who followed robbery suspects: HPD
HOUSTON – One man has been arrested and three others are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department. Daniel Medrano, 20, has since been charged with capital murder. On Sept. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 6600...
2-year-old found dead inside vehicle that was stolen from shooting victim in SW Houston, HPD says
Houston's latest homicide on Tuesday took a tragic turn. Now, police are on the hunt for someone who not only shot a man, but also left a boy to die.
cw39.com
Two men injured in shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are recovering from serious injuries after a shooting near South Post Oak Road and Court Road on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near a gas station at 16255 South Post Oak in southwest Houston. When first responders arrived, they found two...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of clothing store employee: HCSO
HOUSTON – One man has been charged and deputies need help identifying a second man who they say is a person of interest in a murder investigation. Adrian R. Brooks, 42, has been charged with capital murder. He is not currently in custody. On Saturday, March 19, deputies responded...
fox26houston.com
Video: Man comes to woman’s aid during robbery in Houston; suspect sought
HOUSTON - A Good Samaritan saved a woman from an attacker and ended up pistol whipped and hospitalized. But Simon Mancilla Sr. says, although he was seriously injured, he would do it all again. It happened in North Houston. A woman had just a left a check cashing store on...
theadvocate.com
Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation
Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
fox26houston.com
2 men show up at Houston hospital with gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The men arrived at the emergency center around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Two wounded men arrived at a Houston hospital in a car that had multiple bullet holes. The men were taken into surgery...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect still on the run after shooting man during fight outside NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition and another has been charged following a shooting outside a northeast Houston business, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Penny, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police said he...
fox26houston.com
Family mourns Houston man murdered after chasing down robbery suspects
HOUSTON - The hearts of Joel and Laura Cappuchino are shattered after their 20-year-old son Jordan Cappuchino was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Houston. PREVIOUS: Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston. The Cappuchinos say Jordan was out with friends he'd known...
fox26houston.com
HPD releases body worn camera video after recently evicted tenant shot residents, set fire to nearby homes
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video after what was started as a house fire and ended with a suspect shot to death. It all started in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street around 1 a.m. back on August 28. That's when police said firefighters were first called out for a home ablaze but moments later, officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston: HCSO
HOUSTON – A driver has been arrested after leading Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston Tuesday, authorities said. HCSO District 4 deputies attempted to stop a man suspected of driving while intoxicated on 99 near Highway 290 around 1:45...
cw39.com
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Sunnyside
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Sunnyside early Monday morning. It happened shortly after 2:10 a.m. at 3299 Reed Road, near Rosehaven Drive. Police said a driver of a black Buick Lacrosse was eastbound on Reed Road when a nude man...
Video shows flipped box truck and car blocking Gulf Freeway NB at Telephone after crash
SkyEye video captured the massive backups on the Gulf Freeway after a box truck and a car crashed and flipped, blocking all inbound lanes at Telephone.
Shelter in place lifted at Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint after police chase ends near campus, police say
HOUSTON — A shelter-in-place was issued for Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint Monday after a police chase ended near the campus, according to officials. Lone Star College Police Chief Paul Willingham tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said, "this is not a drill" and directed students and staff to "shelter in place."
thv11.com
73-year-old good Samaritan describes fight with robber after he rescued young woman being robbed
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man accused of hitting a good Samaritan in his head with a handgun during a violent robbery caught on cellphone video, according to the Houston Police Department. The 73-year-old good Samaritan pulled over when he saw the robber choking a young woman...
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies search for clues after 29-year-old man found shot multiple times inside crashed vehicle in south Harris Co.
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding out who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in June. On Wednesday, June 23, deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive in the Heritage Park Subdivision.
Texas Man Finds 12-Foot Alligator Under His Truck On His Way To Work
The alligator was captured safely and turned over to Animal Control.
fox26houston.com
Driver's car goes up in flames, killing them after hit-and-run in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver was killed overnight Monday after they were hit by a hit-and-run driver in west Houston, causing their vehicle to go up in flames. It happened in the 6000 block of Katy Freeway going westbound a little after 2:30 a.m. when police said an unidentified driver in a blue Chevrolet Impala hit the back of a gray "Fruehauf trailer."
Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say
Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area as they investigate the two-vehicle crash.
