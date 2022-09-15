ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

wkzo.com

Fall color viewing on Michigan’s back roads begins now: Here’s the list of the best areas

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The County Road Association of Michigan has released it’s 2022 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors. Officials with the association telle drivers that peak viewing conditions are expected beginning now, Sunday, September 18 up to Saturday, October 29, with Mid-Michigan and West Michigan experiencing peak colors in the same three week-period.
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA again pushes back water main repair timeline

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority announced on Monday that it is pushing back the repair timeline of the 120-inch water main six to 16 days, aiming to return to normal operations by October 5. The water main broke in August and caused boil water advisories for various...
themanchestermirror.com

Good discussions at Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association meeting

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association. More than 40 Pleasant Lake residents turned out for presentations and discussions on lake and safety issues at the Freedom Township Hall on September 11. The kickoff presenter was...
fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
MLive

New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
My North.com

Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side

Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

