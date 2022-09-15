Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor’s proposed ban on red-light turns downtown raises equity concerns
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are holding off on banning cars from turning at red lights downtown just yet. City Council debated the pedestrian-safety proposal introduced by Council Member Erica Briggs, D-5th Ward, Monday night, Sept, 19, ultimately deciding to postpone it until Oct. 3. If the...
Ann Arbor OKs plan for mixed-use development across from train station
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new mixed-use development across from Ann Arbor’s Amtrak train station on Depot Street is now officially approved to move forward. City Council voted 10-1 Monday night, Sept. 19, to OK the private development at 340 Depot St., just north of downtown. Plans call...
Trooper Injured After A Car Crash In Washtenaw County (Washtenaw County, MI)
Washtenaw County authorities reported that a driver believed to be intoxicated struck a Michigan State Police patrol car. The crash happened on I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township at 1:36 a.m.
Traveling bike-repair business expands to Ann Arbor area
ANN ARBOR, MI — A mobile bicycle-repair service is now pulling up to Ann Arbor driveways. Little Bus Bikes, a traveling bike-repair business, recently expanded its service into Ann Arbor with the addition of new employee Trevor Delandsheer. “I grew up riding bikes all my life … and I’ve...
Proposed plant would produce renewable natural gas at Washtenaw County landfill
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roughly a year after federal prosecutors announced a settlement intended to slash toxic air pollution at a landfill gas-to-energy facility in northeastern Washtenaw County, Michigan regulators are reviewing permit applications for a new renewable natural gas plant at the site. The new facility would convert biogas...
Fall color viewing on Michigan’s back roads begins now: Here’s the list of the best areas
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The County Road Association of Michigan has released it’s 2022 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors. Officials with the association telle drivers that peak viewing conditions are expected beginning now, Sunday, September 18 up to Saturday, October 29, with Mid-Michigan and West Michigan experiencing peak colors in the same three week-period.
GLWA again pushes back water main repair timeline
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority announced on Monday that it is pushing back the repair timeline of the 120-inch water main six to 16 days, aiming to return to normal operations by October 5. The water main broke in August and caused boil water advisories for various...
“The winter season will be here soon”; Oakland County Road Commission looking to hire full-time workers
The RCOC tells WWJ that the minimum wage for the position for the first six months is $20 per hour. Once an employee completes the six-month probationary period, the minimum wage jumps to $22 per hour.
Driver speeding wrong way along M-10 was impaired, police say
DETROIT -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police arrested a 62-year-old man Tuesday morning who was allegedly speeding and traveling northbound in the southbound lane of M-10. According to police, the Clinton Township man was stopped north of 8 Mile Road at Lahser exit and police determined the man was impaired.
Good discussions at Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association meeting
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association. More than 40 Pleasant Lake residents turned out for presentations and discussions on lake and safety issues at the Freedom Township Hall on September 11. The kickoff presenter was...
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express
Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute.
New mask policy sparks debate at Ann Arbor City Council meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are planning to relax mask requirements at City Council meetings and a new policy to do so sparked mixed reactions Monday night, Sept. 19. In an 8-3 vote after a half hour of debate, council approved the new and more relaxed policy,...
Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
Celebrate Secret Summer on Northern Michigan’s Sunrise Side
Soak up September’s still-warm lakes and sunny days while you spend a three-day weekend exploring Northern Michigan’s eastern shoreline from Oscoda to Rogers City. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
Mobile Secretary of State services coming to western, central Michigan
When people in southeastern Michigan can’t easily get to a Michigan Secretary of State office, the agency can bring those services to them. Now, that assistance expands to western and central Michigan, too. The SOS is adding two mobile offices to its fleet of one, Secretary of State Jocelyn...
