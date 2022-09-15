(Kansas City, KS) -- The Minnesota United are floundering after a 4-1 loss to Sporting K-C at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. The Loons gave up three goals in the first half and were never able to fight back. Mender Garcia scored the club's lone goal in the 57th minute. The United fall to sixth place in the M-L-S Western Conference with 45 points. Their next match will be on October 1st against San Jose.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO