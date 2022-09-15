Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Poll: Walz leads Jensen by 7 points. Jensen wants statewide TV debate
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Less than two months from Election Day and Minnesota's governor has a seven point lead in the race. A new poll from The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio puts Walz ahead of Republican Scott Jensen 48 to 41. Pollsters say about 10 percent of voters have not yet made-up their minds. The poll breaks down pretty much along party lines, with 95 percent of Democrats backing Walz and 91 percent of Republicans backing Jensen.
willmarradio.com
Crashes claim two lives in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) Two fatal crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities yesterday and this morning:. At 8:20 a.m. Monday 51-year-old Kimberly Stieper of North Branch was killed when her car was rear ended by an SUV on Highway 61 at Liebel Street in White Bear Lake. Upon impact, Stieper's car was pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit by an SUV.
willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
willmarradio.com
Hurricane Fiona updates: Category 3 storm moves north after wreaking havoc in Puerto Rico
(NEW YORK) - Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 3 storm Tuesday after killing at least four people in Puerto Rico and leaving the entire island without power. The storm dropped 6 to 20 inches of rain in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with up to 30 inches of rain falling in southern and southeastern Puerto Rico. The rain caused rivers to rise over their banks and triggered rock and mudslides, Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said during a press conference Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Dustin Lynch expands Party Mode Tour
Dustin Lynch is remaining in "party mode." The "Thinking 'Bout You" singer has extended his Party Mode Tour with three additional dates in November. He'll perform two dates in Minnesota on November 3 and 4 at the Sanford Center and Mayo Clinic Health System, respectively, and one in Iowa on November 5. Country group King Calaway will open for him on the new dates.
willmarradio.com
Loons Fall to Sporting KC
(Kansas City, KS) -- The Minnesota United are floundering after a 4-1 loss to Sporting K-C at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. The Loons gave up three goals in the first half and were never able to fight back. Mender Garcia scored the club's lone goal in the 57th minute. The United fall to sixth place in the M-L-S Western Conference with 45 points. Their next match will be on October 1st against San Jose.
willmarradio.com
Dense Fog Advisory issued September 19 at 8:59AM CDT until September 19 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS
..DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
Comments / 0