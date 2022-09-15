(Minneapolis, MN) -- Less than two months from Election Day and Minnesota's governor has a seven point lead in the race. A new poll from The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio puts Walz ahead of Republican Scott Jensen 48 to 41. Pollsters say about 10 percent of voters have not yet made-up their minds. The poll breaks down pretty much along party lines, with 95 percent of Democrats backing Walz and 91 percent of Republicans backing Jensen.

