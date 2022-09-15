Read full article on original website
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets, though most of it was in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Contract restructured
Cooks agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, converting roughly $831,111 of his base salary into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The transaction creates $554,000 in cap space for the Texans. Cooks has drawn double-digit targets in each of the first two weeks of the 2022 season, proving that he remains Davis Mills' go-to wideout. The 28-year-old will get another chance to produce, and potentially score his first touchdown of the year, in Chicago on Sunday.
Carson Wentz apparently wasn’t Washington Commanders first QB option in the offseason
When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz back in March, it wasn’t met with rave reviews around the NFL.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight
After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Explodes for career-best effort
Tagovailoa completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard. After facing no shortage of adversity over his first two-plus seasons, Tagovailoa appeared to be on a mission...
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snap count cut in half
Cobb was targeted three times and caught three passes for 37 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Cobb caught a couple short passes just like he did in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but he also had a 20-yard reception late in the second quarter, which led to a touchdown that gave the Packers a three-score halftime lead. While Cobb's output increased slightly, his snap count percentage was cut in half, from 60.7 to 30.3 percent -- perhaps due to the big halftime lead and the lack of a need to air it out. Cobb will be out there in pivotal situations, but with Allen Lazard back, it looks like the workload could be shared behind top wideouts Lazard and Sammy Watkins.
CBS Sports
Bills' Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after suffering scary head/neck injury vs. Titans
The Buffalo Bills' Monday night matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans was put on pause with just under one minute remaining before halftime, as Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered what appeared to be a very scary head or neck injury. Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup picks, predictions, odds: Top golf expert says back Jordan Spieth, fade Scottie Scheffler
The Internationals will take on the United States again starting Thursday when the 2022 Presidents Cup tees off Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The pandemic canceled the biennial event in 2021, so the tournament returns to even years for the first time since 2000. It had been pushed to odd years after the September 11 attacks postponed the 2001 Ryder Cup. The most recent Presidents Cup memory is Team USA's thrilling Sunday comeback at Royal Melbourne. The Americans won six of the 12 Sunday Singles matches and tied four to retain the trophy with a 16-14 victory. The event features 30 matches over the four days, with 18 team matches followed by the dozen head-to-head battles on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion and world No. 1, leads the American team captained by Davis Love III, while No. 16 Hideki Matsuyama is the top player for Trevor Immelman's International team. The event began in 2014, and the Internationals have won once (1998) and it ended in a tie in 2013.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins may be for real; 49ers crack top 10 with Jimmy Garoppolo
There are those who can't ever admit they are wrong, some of whom I work with here at CBS Sports. (See: tall quarterback who played at Notre Dame.) I am not one of those who can't admit being wrong. So here it goes: I think I might have been wrong...
CBS Sports
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Activated, heads to Triple-A
Hildenberger (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Richmond's 60-day injured list Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. Hildenberger, who had been sidelined all season before making one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 5 and another at Single-A San Jose on Sept. 11, finally looks to be healthy again. He'll look to end the injury-plagued campaign on a high note at Triple-A with the hope of earning another minor-league deal with the Giants or another organization heading into 2023.
CBS Sports
Week 3 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1
The Miami Dolphins will try to build on their shocking win over Baltimore when they host Buffalo during the Week 3 NFL schedule. Miami rallied from a 35-14 deficit to pull off a stunning 42-38 win against the Ravens in Week 2, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Dolphins are 4.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Other Week 3 NFL spreads include Tampa Bay as a 3-point favorite against Green Bay and Arizona as a 4-point underdog to the Rams. Which Week 3 NFL lines should you target with your Week 3 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
