The Internationals will take on the United States again starting Thursday when the 2022 Presidents Cup tees off Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The pandemic canceled the biennial event in 2021, so the tournament returns to even years for the first time since 2000. It had been pushed to odd years after the September 11 attacks postponed the 2001 Ryder Cup. The most recent Presidents Cup memory is Team USA's thrilling Sunday comeback at Royal Melbourne. The Americans won six of the 12 Sunday Singles matches and tied four to retain the trophy with a 16-14 victory. The event features 30 matches over the four days, with 18 team matches followed by the dozen head-to-head battles on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion and world No. 1, leads the American team captained by Davis Love III, while No. 16 Hideki Matsuyama is the top player for Trevor Immelman's International team. The event began in 2014, and the Internationals have won once (1998) and it ended in a tie in 2013.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO