Boston, MA

Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school

BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Police arrest 2, including teen, on gun charges during traffic stop after alleged fight

Boston police officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy and an adult male on firearm-related charges during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sept. 19, the officers said. Although the arrest occurred in the area of Lithgow Street and Talbot Avenue, officers originally responded to the area of Bullard Street for reports of a large fight. When they arrived at the scene, they noticed a motor vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed” leaving Bullard Street. According to the police, while fleeing the scene, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. After the police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.
BOSTON, MA
NBC News

2 decomposed bodies found in home of a former Rhode Island mayor, police say

Two bodies have been found “in a lengthy stage of decomposition” in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, police said. A neighbor called police shortly after 4 p.m. Monday saying he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the residence on Marian Lane in Woonsocket in about a week and a strong odor was coming from the home, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said.
WOONSOCKET, RI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
liveboston617.org

Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
MILTON, MA
WCVB

Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say

BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two boys arrested for armed robbery at Jamaica Plain convenience store

BOSTON — Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Boston police said the robbery at 71 Day St. happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Responding officers spotted the two boys running from the store toward Round Hill Street and quickly apprehended them.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 9, 2022 to September 15, 2022. Brian David Fontaine (32, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended Registration. (10:11am) Sunday, September...
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

