Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
Man facing charges in connection with alleged road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a stabbing in Quincy last week, officials said. Zakar Bell-Warren, 20, of Hyde Park, is slated to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Quincy Police Department.
Mother and daughter arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer at South Boston high school
Woman accused of yelling slurs, smashing neighbor’s windows is latest in string of hate-based crimes near Boston, DA says
Man gets life in prison for robbing Wendy’s employee at gunpoint
A Boston man convicted of robbing and kidnapping a Seekonk Wendy's employee more than four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to prosecutors.
DA: Winthrop woman put ‘stop strips’ under neighbor’s car, yelled racial slurs in hate-fueled attack
Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school
Boston man pleads guilty in federal court
A man from Boston was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for pandemic fraud.
Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested in Boston Hate Incident to Represent Himself in Court
The leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group charged in a fight that sprang up around a drag queen story hour in Boston in July appeared in court on Monday and asked to represent himself, authorities said. Christopher Hood, a 23-year-old from Pepperell, Massachusetts, was charged with affray -- fighting...
Boston Police arrest 2, including teen, on gun charges during traffic stop after alleged fight
Boston police officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy and an adult male on firearm-related charges during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sept. 19, the officers said. Although the arrest occurred in the area of Lithgow Street and Talbot Avenue, officers originally responded to the area of Bullard Street for reports of a large fight. When they arrived at the scene, they noticed a motor vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed” leaving Bullard Street. According to the police, while fleeing the scene, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. After the police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.
Winthrop woman created nail strips for her neighbors to run over, smashed windows, yelled slurs officials say in her arraignment Monday
2 decomposed bodies found in home of a former Rhode Island mayor, police say
Two bodies have been found “in a lengthy stage of decomposition” in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, police said. A neighbor called police shortly after 4 p.m. Monday saying he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the residence on Marian Lane in Woonsocket in about a week and a strong odor was coming from the home, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said.
Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
Two boys arrested for armed robbery at Jamaica Plain convenience store
BOSTON — Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Boston police said the robbery at 71 Day St. happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Responding officers spotted the two boys running from the store toward Round Hill Street and quickly apprehended them.
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
Worcester 'Career' Criminal With 2 First Names Gets 16 Years In Prison: DOJ
A federal judge sentenced a 41-year-old convicted drug trafficker with a history of convictions to 16 years in prison earlier this month, authorities said. Officers arrested him after finding his stash hidden inside a wall at an apartment complex. Daniel Donald of Worcester was convicted last year of possession with...
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 9, 2022 to September 15, 2022. Brian David Fontaine (32, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended Registration. (10:11am) Sunday, September...
