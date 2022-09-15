Read full article on original website
Bitcoin bulls battle to hold support at $19k as all eyes are focused on the Fed
The current consensus is that the central bank will raise the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points;...
'Fed sledgehammer' will cause a crash worse than 2008 but Bitcoin, Ethereum will hit new all-time highs by 2025
(Kitco News) - The 'Fed sledgehammer' of rising interest rates will cause a market crash worse than 2008, but Bitcoin and Ethereum will recover to all-time highs, said Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "I think it's going to be worse than the 2008 correction, worse than the...
SEC claims jurisdiction over ETH transactions since a majority of nodes are in the U.S.
Tucked within the lawsuit charging Balina with conducting an unregistered offering of Sparkster (SPRK) tokens when he formed...
Crypto SWOT: Ethereum completed a key revamp of its blockchain network
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Celsius, rising 22.51%. Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await U.S. inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin jumped about 10% on September 9 and 3.9% on Monday, trading above $22,000. The move was encouraged by a weaker dollar and as investors awaited U.S. inflation numbers, writes Bloomberg.
Breaking: Colorado becomes the first state to accept Bitcoin as payment for taxes
According to the Colorado Department of Revenue's (CDR) website, "cryptocurrency" is now listed as a form of payment,...
Australian senator drafts bill to regulate crypto exchanges, stablecoins and the e-Yuan
In a statement that accompanied the draft bill, Senator Bragg cautioned that as a result of inaction, "Australia...
Nasdaq is preparing to launch a crypto custody solution for institutions
Based on a report from Bloomberg, Nasdaq has created a new group that will focus on digital assets,...
